Entering the second phase of its COVID-19 relief efforts, Sewa International’s Houston, Texas, chapter has distributed more than 100,000 pounds of food in the Greater Houston area by partnering closely with 15 community organizations.
Sewa conducted the biggest drive at the Catalina Apartments in association with Shree Nathji's Haveli VPSS, International Management District, and Brighter Bites on June 21 and distributed 400 food kits containing beans, pasta, sauce, rice, sugar, etc. Texas House Representative Hubert Vo and Houston Council Member Tiffany D. Thomas participated in the drive.
In the drive held at the Sanatan Shiv Shakti Mandir, 250 families received food kits. At the Sri Meenakshi Temple event, 250 food kits were distributed, with India’s Consul General in Houston, Aseem Mahajan, and Texas House Member Ed Thompson participating.
In Richmond, food drives in four apartment complexes were conducted by Sewa and Katy Youth Cricket. Fort Bend County Judge K.P. George visited these complexes and motivated the residents.
The Gujrati Samaj, Shree Nathji's Haveli VPSS, Chinmaya Mission, and Vadtal Dham Shree Swaminarayan Hindu Temple joined hands with Sewa to distribute 16,500 pounds of food in three apartment complexes in a drive-through event. The people received several hundred pounds of vegetables and fruits and hundreds of gallons of milk and masks.
“Sewa organized 15 food drives in the past seven weeks in Houston’s various low-income neighborhoods and served more than 3,400 families by giving them food kits containing 30 pounds or more food. We are conducting our food drives in the apartment complexes where the most vulnerable communities live,” said Gitesh Desai, Sewa’s Houston chapter president.
“Sewa is planning to have these drives every weekend for the next six weeks.
