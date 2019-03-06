The San Francisco Chronicle Feb. 22 announced that educator and activist Saru Jayaraman was among the finalists for its fifth annual Visionary of the Year award.
The honor salutes leaders who strive to make the world a better place and drive social and economic change by employing new, innovative business models and practices, the Chronicle said in its profile article on Jayaraman.
Jayaraman, 43, has made a mission out of giving a louder voice to workers, especially women and people of color, two groups that have been shown to be marginalized in the restaurant industry, the Chronicle said in its report.
In the food world, though, Jayaraman has become known as a relentless advocate for workers’ rights who has left an indelible mark on the Bay Area restaurant industry, it said.
Because of this leadership in revolutionizing the restaurant industry, the Indian American activist is a nominee for the the Chronicle’s 2019 Visionary of the Year, an annual recognition of Bay Area leaders whose work improves the world, the publication said.
“In this rapidly growing private sector, you have millions of underpaid workers,” Jayaraman told the Chronicle. “It’s those people, the ones who feel like they’re being ignored, that you have to care about.”
Her transition from behind-the-scenes power player to national leader was crystallized last year when she walked the red carpet at the 75th Golden Globe Awards alongside comic actress Amy Poehler.
The invitation was a byproduct of her work within the country’s #MeToo movement. Host Seth Meyers even mentioned Jayaraman by name during his opening monologue, the report said.
Long before focusing on the restaurant industry, Jayaraman was a kid in the city of Whittier, outside of Los Angeles, being raised by South Indian parents from the state of Tamil Nadu. Her predominantly Chicano-Latino community was a blue-collar place, filled with working-class families, the Visionary of the Year profile said.
After high school, Jayaraman attended UCLA, where her activism began to blossom. During her undergraduate years, she founded a nonprofit to help empower young women called Women and Youth Supporting Each Other. Yale Law School followed, as did studies at Harvard Kennedy School of Government. Upon completion, she worked at a center for immigrant workers on Long Island, N.Y., according to her profile.
Then 9/11 happened.
Seventy-three low-wage immigrant workers died at Windows on the World, a restaurant at the top of the World Trade Center, Tower 1. Three hundred workers at the restaurant lost their jobs; Jayaraman worked to help them find jobs. During that time she co-founded ROC United with Fekkak Mamdouh, a Moroccan immigrant who was a waiter at Windows on the World, the profile said.
Ethnic identity and societal views of race had shaped her childhood. She recalls as a child witnessing the racism her immigrant parents often faced. One of the stories she still tells involves a family trip to Utah, where her parents’ car broke down and they were refused service by several mechanics. For a young person, it put racism into context, the profile went on.
“It’s something I’ll never forget,” she said.
In 2014, Jayaraman’s restaurant worker advocacy group published a study called “The Glass Floor: Sexual Harassment in the Restaurant Industry,” which is recognized as one of the most in-depth reports of the industry’s problems, it added.
Jayaraman’s actions have spurred change in the Bay Area, albeit subtle and nuanced. The topic of occupational segregation and representation in the workforce has become a more common conversation in the industry when, years ago, it was rarely discussed. Some chefs and restaurateurs have even been building their business models around racial inclusion, the publication said.
Jayaraman’s ROC United also addressed race in the industry by implementing a program that fosters racial equity within the predominantly white fine-dining realm, it said.
The Raise the Wage Act of 2019, created by Jayaraman’s ROC United and the National Employment Law Project, was introduced in Congress this year. It would increase the federal minimum wage from $7.25 to $8.55 this year and reduce many workers’ reliance on tips. Over the next five years, it would rise to $15 per hour by 2024. Jayaraman has been championing the legislation for years, the report added.
(Read India-West’s interview with Jayaraman when she launched her book, “Behind the Kitchen Door,” here: https://bit.ly/2EEr8Pk)
