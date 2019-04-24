NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal attends the grand opening of Shaquille's At L.A. Live at LA Live on March 9 in Los Angeles, California. An Indo-Canadian man perpetrated a $5 million fraud by saying O’Neal was his business partner. He also claimed he had close ties with Stephen Curry and Indian American former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi. (Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)