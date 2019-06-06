An Indian American woman in New York has been sentenced to 22 years to life in prison for the 2016 strangling of her 9-year-old stepdaughter, Ashdeep Kaur.
The New York Daily News reports that the 58-year-old Shamdai Arjun sat silently as Judge Kenneth Holder announced the sentencing at the Queens Criminal Court hearing.
As Holder delivered the sentencing, the family of the young Ashdeep Kaur sobbed in the courtroom.
“What was disturbing to me is the callousness of this case, the extreme violence, undertaken both in terms of the duration and the purpose, the hate and evil that must have consumed [Arjun] in order to take the life of a 9-year-old,” Holder said at the hearing, according to the report.
Arjun was convicted of second-degree murder for strangling the child in the bathtub of their Queens home on Aug. 19, 2016, three months after Ashdeep emigrated from India to live with her father in America. A jury took less than 60 minutes on May 10 to reach its verdict (see India-West article here: https://bit.ly/2XqdU0O).
Holder referred to trial testimony of a medical examiner, who determined Arjun must have strangled her stepdaughter for at least 4 minutes, the report said.
“She had to endure that, that was the last moment of her life,” Holder continued. “The suffering that this child endured as she was being killed is actually unimaginable, and to boot you were the last face that she looked up and had to see before she died."
Prior to the sentencing, Ashdeep’s father, Sukhjinder Singh, cried throughout his statement to the court, as did relatives seated with him, according to the Daily News
“Whenever I came home from work, my daughter always said, ‘Papa, Papa!' Now, nobody says Papa,” he said. “My daughter said to me, ‘Papa, one day I may become a police officer.’”
"My wife killed my daughter … she killed my daughter because she already have two daughters. She is no mother, she is evil,” he said.
Assistant District Attorney Denise Tirino lamented the case as “one of the most horrific crimes I’ve ever prosecuted,” declaring, “There is absolutely no sentence that the court can impose that would be appropriate,” the publication said.
Defense Attorney Todd Greenberg said Arjun was “looking forward to the appeal,” it said.
