Shannon Steven Fox, who killed a six-year-old Indian American girl, Lisa Xavier, in a hit-and-run incident in Menlo Park, Calif., in 2009, has been sentenced to nine years in prison, reports the Palo Alto Daily Post.
Fox, 33, pleaded no contest May 31 to vehicular manslaughter and hit- and-run, the publication quoted chief deputy district attorney Al Serrato as saying.
After the crash, Fox fled to Guatemala. He was extradited in 2018.
According to an earlier India-West story, on Nov. 12, 2009 afternoon, Indian Americans Charles Suresh and Shiji Varghese were traveling with their young daughter Lisa in their Toyota Camry on Willow Road in Menlo Park.
As Suresh, who was driving, proceeded into an intersection, two vehicles, a Ford Mustang and a Honda Prelude, which were racing each other at speeds approaching 80 miles per hour, ran the red light. The Ford Mustang crashed into the Toyota Camry, causing major damage to both vehicles.
Fox and the other driver fled the scene after causing the crash.
Police officers and emergency medical services arrived at the scene, and transported Lisa – who was critically injured – to the Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital in Palo Alto. She was pronounced dead shortly after.
Lisa attended Laurel Elementary School in Atherton, Calif.
Varghese was treated for her injuries while Suresh was uninjured in the crash.
The FBI became involved in the hunt for Fox, and in 2016 – through its liaisons in Guatemala – the agency located Fox. Fox and his attorneys fought the extradition but failed. On Aug. 28, 2018, Fox, escorted by FBI agents, returned to San Mateo County via San Francisco International Airport (Read India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2NooR2s).
