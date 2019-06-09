The Indian American nonprofit organization Share & Care Foundation will host its second ‘Make a Difference’ 5K walk/run in Bergen County, New Jersey, June 15.
This family-friendly event will bring individuals of all abilities together in support of Share & Care’s programs to empower rural India with opportunities for healthcare, education, and gender equality, the organization said in a press release. This year the 5K will be followed by an India-centric fair.
The race will take place at the Overpeck County Park-Ridgefield Park, New Jersey, on a USA Track & Field-certified course. On-site check-in begins at 9:00 a.m., and the race start time is 10:30 a.m.
The event is open to participants of all ages though registration must be completed online by an adult (18+) at https://shareandcare.org/5K-Walk-Run. Runners/walkers age 8 and up are invited to register for the 5K, while children seven and under (and their chaperones) are welcome to participate in the 1K Kids walk/run that will be held at 10 am at the same location.
At the time of registration, participants are asked to choose one of four teams to support: Team Victory – to defeat child sexual abuse; Team Happy Feet – to deliver critical healthcare to remote regions; Team School – to keep marginalized youth in school, and provide scholarships for promising college students; and Team Hope – to help families escape the cycle of poverty by benefiting all of the above causes.
The registration fee for each participant is $30 (ages 13 and up) and $15 (ages 8-12). Children ages seven and under may register for free. Prizes will be given to the fastest runners and to all children who participate in the 1K kids walk/run.
Those who are interested in supporting the event — but are unable to participate as runners/walkers — are invited to contribute as volunteers, sponsors, or donors.
Founded in New Jersey in 1982, the Share & Care Foundation now works with community NGOs to initiate interconnected education, healthcare, and female empowerment programs to create long-term impact and sustainable change in rural India.
For more information, visit https://shareandcare.org/5K-Walk-Run.
