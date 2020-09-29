Shawnee State University, based in Portsmouth, Ohio, Sept. 3 announced that Lavanya Vemsani, professor of history and religious studies, was honored with the 2020 Outstanding Research Faculty award by the SSU Senate.
This is the first year the award was instituted and given at SSU, and it recognizes excellence in research to the faculty member with the most contribution to the collective knowledge, a university news release said.
“I am not only thrilled, but honored, to receive the Outstanding Research Faculty award by SSU,” Vemsani said in a news release.
The Indian American professor has taught at SSU since 2006, and has been recognized with several other awards, including Distinguished Teaching Award for Teaching Excellence (2003 – SSU); Best Canadian Ph.D. Dissertation on South Asia (2007 – Canadian Asian Studies Association); and Barkley’s of Avonmore Award for a Scholar from the Third World (2000 & 2001 – McMaster University).
She has published several books, Modern Hinduism in Text and Context (2018); Krishna in History, Thought, and Culture: Encyclopedia of the Hindu Lord of Many Names (2016); and Hindu and Jain Mythology of Balarama (2006).
Vemsani has also written numerous articles and journals, as well as participated in many research and fellowships. She is currently working on another book, Ancient Settlement Patterns of Southern India, her bio notes.
This past summer, Vemsani was also appointed as an honorary visiting professor of Ancient India at Jawaharlal Nehru University in India.
The honorary appointment provides her the possibilities of collaboration in teaching and research with the faculty of Center for Historical Studies at JNU, the release said.
Vemsani and her colleagues are enthusiastic about the invitation and want to explore the possibilities of offering collaborative or exchange programs to benefit both SSU and JNU, it said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.