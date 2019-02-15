BEVERLY HILLS, California — An innovative physician who survived World War II and Stalinism was honored at the Sheila Kar Health Foundation's Valentine’s Day Gala, held here at the Beverly Wilshire Feb. 9. The gala was preceded by a youth seminar on wealth planning and a physician-led discussion on food and human health.
Dr. Sheila Kar, an Indian American cardiologist at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, has hosted a Valentine’s Day seminar and dinner gala through her foundation for 15 years, educating attendees on various health topics and honoring influential members of various industries for their contributions to several causes or movements. This year's honoree was Dr. George Berci, a surgeon who invented endoscopic surgery and survived the Holocaust.
The path Berci took to the United States was shared with the gala attendees. He was born in Hungary in 1921 and grew up in Vienna, Austria, before returning to his native country just before World War 2. He was on the move a few years later, when the Germans conscripted Berci into slave labor in Romania.
Berci eventually joined the resistance to fight against Jewish deportations. His medical education and career would begin shortly after the war's end, though Stalinism and the Hungarian genocide in the early 1950s forced him to eventually escape Europe altogether. Berci would end up on Melbourne, Australia, where he arrived by boat. It was here where Berci pursued medical innovation.
The physician credited with fundamentally changing how surgery is done today — surgeons are able to visually see their operations due to Berci's innovations — would find his way to the United States in the 1970s (where he continued his medical practice).
Film and television director Lee Daniels, himself the recipient of Kar’s annual humanitarian honor in 2018, presented Berci with his award.
“I don’t know why I was selected [for this award] because I’m not a cardiologist,” Berci joked during his acceptance speech.
Berci thanked Kar for the honor and recalled the struggles he endured during his days in Central Europe. He also shared some advice with the gala’s attendees: don’t hold people’s religious affiliations against them and always honor democratic practices.
“I’m adamant that whatever religion one is born or which is selected is his or her domain. The person shouldn’t be punished for this,” Berci said. “I’m keen on democracy and keen on free speech and personal freedom. Dictatorship is a disaster. If there are … problems, they are to be solved.”
Frank Mottek, a broadcast journalist with KNX 1070 and KCAL TV in Los Angeles, served as the gala’s emcee. The entertainment and the evening gala was provided by former “Saturday Night Live” personality Joe Piscopo and his daughter.
The day’s festivities kicked off with a youth seminar led by Dr. Frederick W. James. The former pediatric cardiologist is also an author and finance coach; he urged the seminar's attendees to attain wealth by spending (as opposed to saving).
“Think of spending as sowing. You spend where you want to get the greatest value, and the greatest value will be in different, fertile soil. If you don’t spend you won’t get any gain,” James told India-West. “If I think of spending that way, then I’m constantly searching for fertile soil to get the best gain, based upon my values.
“Saving is hoarding,” James said. “When you hoard, you cannot gain.”
James’ seminar was followed by an in-depth presentation on eating your way to good health by Dr. Steven Gundry, a former heart surgeon who also researched the effects of food on health.
“We’re a lot sicker now,” Gundry said during the second seminar, titled “Get Busy Eating or Get Busy Dying.”
Gundry stated that we are seeing an increase in heart attacks in non-smokers, soaring obesity rates, more people becoming insulin resistant and a steady rise of diabetes diagnoses.
The former heart surgeon told seminar attendees there was a time he ran 30 miles per week, spent one hour per day at the gym and regularly drank Diet Coke, yet was overweight, pre-diabetic and suffered from ailments such as hypertension, arthritis and migraine headaches.
Much of Gundry’s talk focused on avoiding foods with high amounts of lectin, a protein found in many plant-based foods. Avoiding foods with a high amount of lectin could help battle off certain health ailments, Gundry said, but the big problem is humans oftentimes continue eating unhealthy foods despite knowing their respective harmful health effects.
He added that certain medicines, such as Tylenol or Advil, cause high inflammation. These everyday drugs “put holes in your gut,” Gundry said.
The two seminars and gala presentation were all part of the Sheila Kar Health Foundation's effort to both promote healthier lifestyles in the United States and improve conditions around the world. Gala attendees were asked to help the foundation raise money for medical equipment, which would be delivered to Ladakh, a strategically located region in India’s Jammu and Kashmir state which is in need of advanced medical technologies.
Kar added that the foundation is also working with Santa Monica College to start a nursing scholarship program.
“We have some work cut out for us,” Kar said. “We need to answer more prayers for more people.”
Some of those prayers were already answered, thanks to money the Sheila Kar Health Foundation has already raised. The foundation, for example, provided vocational training for students, offered book scholarships at a local community college, grants for high schoolers, mentorship and community seminars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.