BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — “Marijuana/Cannabis –A Legal Natural Herb: Is It Safe or Risky? Friend or Foe?” was the subject of the 16th Annual Valentine’s Health Seminar held Feb. 8 at the Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel here. With so much confusion and concern over the use of the substance and statistics showing that over 45 percent of Americans over the age of 12 use it, the seminar proved a timely one.
Organized by the Indian American-founded Sheila Kar Health Foundation, it featured highly qualified panelists who addressed the medical, mental, social and legal ramifications of its use.
Dr. Itai Danovitch, chair of the department of psychiatry at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, began by describing marijuana as both dangerous as well as a gift, and said that people having preconceived ideas about the drug often came in the way of having an honest conversation about it. He then went on to bust what he said were “myths” surrounding it.
It is wrong to believe, Danovitch told the audience, that the plant is harmless because in the long term, it has subtle and adverse effects on brain function, motor-coordination and learning. On the flip side, it is also wrong to believe that the plant has no medical benefits, for studies have shown it does. The perception that marijuana is not addictive is also wrong, he added. Danovitch later explained to India-West that it was possible, with concerted effort, to reverse the short-term ill effects of cannabis.
Kevin Sabet, author and assistant professor adjunct at the Yale School of Medicine, said the current craze for marijuana is similar to what had happened in the 1920s with the development of cigarettes: the “addiction for profit” was currently creating the same “haze” as it did then. He pointed out that at that time, too, there were reports about the ill effects of smoking but it was allowed in planes and hospitals; knowledge was not allowed to be put into practice.
The argument between legalization and incarceration is all dependent upon the “almighty dollar,” Sabet declared, drawing attention to the fact that the city of Beverly Hills may have been declared tobacco-free but cannabis cafes abound. It is marketed so well it can be enticingly found in gummies and cookies. He said there was awareness but social acceptance and vulnerable situations create a problematic relationship with the drug.
In the group discussion that engaged the audience, Dr. Sam S. Torbati, co-chair of Emergency Medicine at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, offered illustrations from his experience with patients. It added to the arguments made by Sabet of social acceptance. For instance, reports of “accidental poisoning” are often heard and Torbati provided an example of how, today, there are “sophisticated restaurants” that serve cannabis as an added ingredient in food, and when the body rejects the drug, diners end up needing urgent medical help.
Both Sabet and Torbatti told India-West that since it was legal now to grow the plant in the backyard, and equally okay to start a business, the commercialization of marijuana has begun and it was important to warn children of the consequences of its use.
From a law enforcement perspective, Lt. Scott Dowling of the Beverly Hills Police Department said that previously it was easy to smell smoke from a fair distance. Today drugs are covered in various ways, so the officers have to go to suspected homes or vehicles and test people. He said the drug is “killing children.”
Moderator and organizer Dr. Sheila Kar shared her in-depth views on the issue and about the accentuated effects of drugs on those who have taken it previously. Kar is the attending cardiologist at the Smidt Heart Institute of Cedars-Sinai and assistant clinical professor of medicine at U.C.L.A. The Indian American founder of the Sheila Kar Health Foundation urged people to get information and educate themselves on the drug.
After the dire implications of cannabis was discussed, the beautiful music of Norman Szentmartoni who sang the number, “In the moment,” complemented nicely with Kar’s take home message of “it is the moment to be safe, the moment to make informed choices.”
The seminar was followed by photos on the red carpet and a dinner reception. Dr. Julian Gold, former mayor of Beverly Hills, presented a certificate of honor from the city to Kar recognizing the work being done by her foundation.
The Sheila Kar Health Foundation was founded in 2007 and aims to improve community health by promoting education about good health practices and disease prevention.
Also present were Laura Luxemburg, founder of the Ssubi Foundation; and Dr. Mitchell Rosenthal, founder of Phoenix House, a rehabilitation organization, who too were applauded by Gold for their services to the community.
The live entertainment was emceed by Frank Mottek.
