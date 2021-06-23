Several Indian American candidates were seeking seats throughout New York City in the June 22 primary elections, with varied success.
The New York City Council, with 51 districts across the five boroughs, featured many Indian American candidates.
Shekar Krishnan was a candidate to watch in the city’s 25th District. And, with 75 percent of the precincts recorded at time of press, he was well ahead in the eight-candidate Democratic field.
Krishnan had a 13-point edge, with 3,167 votes for 30.9 percent, ahead of second place Carolyn Tran, who had 1,820 votes for 17.7 percent. Krishnan is poised to win and take on Shah Haque in the November general election.
“Good morning #JacksonHeights and #Elmhurst! Thank you for your confidence in our campaign and for coming out to vote. I am humbled by your support. Together, we can build a city that works for everyone.,” Krishnan wrote on Twitter early June 23.
Another South Asian appears to be on the path to winning the District 39 seat, with Democrat Shahana Hanif leading by 9.9 percentage points over Brandon West in the de facto general election as no Republicans are running on the other side of the ticket.
Hanif holds 32.5 percent of the vote to West’s 22.6 with all precincts reporting, though the race has not been officially called at time of press.
One of the closer races involving Indian American candidates was in District 23, which included Jaslin Kaur, Sanjeev Jindal, Koshy Thomas and Harpreet Toor among the seven Democratic candidates.
While Jindal, Thomas and Toor finished fifth through seventh, respectively, Kaur remains in the thick of the running at time of press. With 72.6 percent of the precincts reporting, Kaur is in second place, behind Linda Lee. She has 26.5 percent of the vote, about 5 points behind Lee, who has 31.3 percent.
“Our movement in Eastern Queens feels strong as ever. We have some time until the final results come in. But we're making history and celebrating every milestone that brought this campaign to life. The Queens we deserve is possible. And it's still ours to win. Stay tuned!,” Kaur tweeted.
An extremely close race is shaping up in the District 26 Democratic primary, with Amit Bagga less than 1 percentage point behind Julie Won. Won holds an 18.5 percent to 17.7 percent edge with 98 percent of the vote recorded. No other candidate in the 15-person race — which includes Badrun Khan — has more than 10 percent.
Another air-tight race is unfolding in District 32, where Democrat Felicia Singh holds a 1.3 percent edge over Michael Scala, with 53.2 percent of the vote in at time of press. Other candidates who are well behind Singh’s 36.8 percent are Helal Sheikh (10.1), Bella Matias (8.1), Kaled Alamarie (6.9) and Shaeleigh Severino (2.5).
In District 15, though results were not finalized at time of press, Latchmi Gopal was well behind the pace set by Democratic frontrunner Oswald Feliz, who had about 40 percent of the vote. Gopal had 2.2 percent with 56 percent of the vote tallied.
South Asians Mohammed Mujmder and Mirza Rashid both were hoping to be the Democratic nominee in the 18th District of the City Council. Neither one was near the top of the eight-candidate race that was led by Amanda Farias, with 27.5 percent of the vote, at time of press with 85 percent of the votes recorded. Mujmder finished with 11.7; Rashid won 5.8 percent of the vote.
District 24 included Moumita Ahmed, Mohammed Uddin and Saifur Khan. The four-candidate Democratic primary was won by James Gennaro, who won 60 percent of the vote. Ahmed (22.8 percent), Uddin (8.8 percent) and Khan (8.5 percent) finished second through fourth, respectively.
In the District 28 Democratic race, Japneet Singh fell well short in his bid, taking a mere 19.3 percent of the vote. Adrienne Adams won the election with 56.4 percent of the vote.
Reshma Patel was among 10 Democratic candidates looking to win the comptroller seat as the city’s chief financial officer. The winner would take over for Scott Stringer, who ran unsuccessfully for mayor.
Patel received 5.2 percent of the vote, finishing seventh, well behind the top vote-getter in Brad Lander, who was leading the election with 31.4 percent at time of press, with 84 percent of the precincts reporting. The winner will take on Republican Daby Carreras, who ran uncontested.
