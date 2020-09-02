Shiva Ayyadurai, the self-proclaimed inventor of email who in 2018 fell short in his U.S. Senate bid to unseat Democratic incumbent Elizabeth Warren in Massachusetts, was on the losing end Sept. 1 in the 2020 Republican primary.
The Indian American candidate claimed 40 percent of the vote in the GOP primary, falling by 20 points to Kevin O’Connor.
O’Connor received 150,499 votes for 60.2 percent, while Ayyadurai only received 99,308 votes.
Ayyadurai went on Twitter to use a popular talking point by the Trump administration to explain the large gap of defeat.
“Election Fraud is occurring in Third-World Massachusetts. At least we STILL have the 2nd Amendment,” he tweeted on election night. “At least 100,000 MAIL-IN ballots for #Shiva4Senate, were destroyed. #ElectionFraud,” the candidate again tweeted in the morning of Sept. 2.
Despite the claims, fellow Republican O’Connor moves on to the general election to try and unseat longtime Democratic incumbent Ed Markey.
