LONG BEACH, Calif. — Shivaji Maharaj America Parivaar celebrated its grand Shiv Jayanti festival March 9 at Wilson High School here, with the theme of “Unity and Leadership Without Boundaries.”
The event started with an outdoor Unity March during which Dhol Tasha Pathak comprised of 14 performers led the procession, followed by a team of 26 Lezim dancers and young children carrying traditional flags. This was followed by a decorated Palkhi carrying an idol of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Women could be seen playing large (over 3-ft. round) drums to create high-energy music. Sandeep Katre led the Dhol Pathak, Sonali Bhave led the Lezim and flag dance while all Palkhi arrangements were made by Mangesh Raut, according to a press release.
After the dinner break, the formal program commenced with Sujatha Padmanabhan, an ESPN presenter and well-known singer, as the emcee of the evening. Avadhesh Agarwal, a renowned philanthropist; actress Rasika Sunil; president of Cerritos College Jose Fierro; City of La Palma councilmember Nitesh Patel, along with the event organizing committee, lit the lamp to start the event as the idol of Shivaji Maharaj was set on the stage and Hemant Kale sang “Shivgarjana.” The organizing committee included Ashutosh Khisti, Vijay Patil, Vilas Jadhav, Ashok Madan, Dr. Sinduri, Vasundhara Pawar, Bharat Saoji, Shailesh Shetye, Aparna Hande, Pritee Patil, Anshuman Sinha, Manoj Patil, Rushabh Rupani, PK Nayak and Charu Shivakumar.
Vijay Patil, the founder of SMAP, then came on stage to the chanting of “Jai Bhavani Jai Shivaji” slogans with the 1000-plus attendees, said the release. Patil welcomed the audience and provided them an overview of the organization, highlighting the many qualities of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj: leadership, management, strategy, visionary and, more notably, his founding of Hindavi Swarajya (a state created by the people for the people) back in the 17th century.
According to Patil, the Indian American founder of SMAP, Shivaji Maharaj developed a merit-based society where there were equal rights to all citizen regardless of their sex, religion, race or caste. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj united the people of India to stand for their rights and led them in adverse conditions, he noted.
“With Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as a role model, SMAP promotes the values that he represented,” Patil told the audience, adding that the organization is primarily engaged in spreading the ‘Unity and Leadership’ lessons learned from Maharaj. Patil concluded by describing four key objectives of the organization: build a network of leaders, support initiatives that unite people, help people who are less fortunate to bring equality, and build a Leadership Center.
Vilas Jadhav then took to the stage to welcome the guests of honors for the evening, and Vasundhara Pawar and Ashok Madan were called to recognize the sponsors. “Without their support, event of this magnitude would not have been possible,” said Pawar.
Atharva Sathe, Anika Patil and Eshan Patil entered the stage to honor India’s national heroes who protected India for centuries. They had created a video to honor them, which started as, “India was a prosperous country and many foreign powers made invasion attempts over a period of 1000 years,” and then highlighted a summary of the legacy of Prithviraj Chauhan, Maharana Pratap, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Maharaja Ranjit Singh, and Rani Laxmibai.
“Today, we offer tribute to these national heroes for standing up for their people and sacrificing their lives to resist the forces of invasion and protecting our culture, our customs and our way of life for centuries,” said Sathe, a youth leader. The remaining youth committee members, actress Rasika Sunil, Rushabh Rupani, Chetan Manohar, Shravani Khisti, and others were asked to come on the stage to offer flowers to the photos of those national heroes as homage.
An hour-long play depicting the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was one of the featured items of the program, for which Pradnya Kuwadekar from LAFTA (Los Angeles Film, Theater and Arts, a non-profit organization) wrote the script, choreographed and directed the play featuring 64 artists. Abhay Hanamsagar, who narrated the play by acting as the Western Mountain Range of India, started the historic journey from the 16th century. He showed the audience the situation that existed back then and how Shivaji Maharaj made his childhood goal to free his people from the atrocities.
The celebration of the birth of Shivaji was enacted in the form of a traditional Indian dance. This was followed by a series of skits that showed Veermata Jijabai telling child Shivaji stories of other heroes, the respect that Shivaji Maharaj had for all women, how he won key battles and, finally, how he established ‘Hindavi Swarajya’. The play ended with a celebration of the coronation ceremony, which the Lezim and flags team participated. The act received a standing ovation from the audience, members of whom were packed on two levels of the auditorium, noted the press release. Atul Patil played the role of Raje Shiv Chhatrapati.
A high-energy dance drama by the Savithri Arts Academy was then presented, choreographed by dancer Kalaimanani Dr. Sinduri Jayasinghe. Thirty dancers depicted the stories of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj through the ancient dance form of Bharat Nathyam.
Toward the conclusion of the program, Bharat Saoji honored the influential leaders who provided endorsements to SMAP: Padma Vibhushan Babasaheb Purandare, Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani, Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis, Bollywood sensation Mahima Chaudhary, character actor Bobby Bedi, actress Rasika Sunil, Indian tennis star Ankita Raina, Bollywood actor/director Mahesh Manjarekar, Jitubhai Vaghani and Pradipsinh Jadeja from Gurajat, India, who endorsed the event and SMAP by sending out video and letter messages. Keynote speaker Hemant Kale, who flew from Dallas to support the event, spoke about the importance of these values in the 21st century.
As the theme of the evening was honoring Indian national heroes, the Savithri Arts Academy presented another dance drama on the life of Maharani Laxmibai. Vinani Jayasinghe captivated the audience with a high-energy dance that depicted the Indian Independence movement of 1857.
