LONG BEACH, Calif. — Gender equality is an essential aspect of society that needs to be realized, supported, and welcomed. As such, the Shivaji Maharaj America Parivaar organized a Shiv Jayanti festival with “Woman Empowerment” as the theme of the event, held at the Furjanick and Sandberg Auditorium at Woodrow Wilson High School here Feb. 29.
Embracing and empowering women are significant characteristics every individual should embody, noted the organizers of the event, which featured a Unity Parade, dances, and a drama that were presented to the largely Indian American audience personifying the topic.
The Southern California event was one among four other events held by SMAP chapters across the U.S. the same week. The programs in Omaha, Nebraska; San Jose, Calif.; Stamford, Conn.; and Atlanta, Georgia, received support from various government officials with the governor of Georgia sending a representative to also attend the event.
In Long Beach, the event began outside the venue with Dhol Tasha, fast-paced music performed by women and men, marking the start of the Unity Parade.
“It symbolizes equality… women are as powerful as men in creating a high energy environment,” said Vijay Patil, founder of SMAP.
The Unity Parade included a Lezim dance and a palanquin carrying an idol of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, founder of the Maratha Empire, to honor the great king.
Following the Unity Parade the auditorium doors opened for attendees to take part in the indoor part of the program.
The master of ceremonies, Mayuri Bhandari, welcomed everyone and invited prominent individuals to the stage for the lamp-lighting ceremony: Cerritos Mayor Naresh Solanki, La Palma Mayor Pro Tem Nitesh Patel, Vijay Patil, Vilas Jadhav, convener; Ashok Madan, co-convener; as well as committee members Ashutosh Khisti, Bharat Saoji, Shailesh Shetye, and Vasundhra Pawar.
Patil gave a presentation informing the audience about the background, mission, and goals of SMAP. Additionally, Patil touched on the subject of the evening.
“One woman can make a tremendous difference in the society by positively influencing the life of her son, her daughter, her husband and other family members to create a more just and harmonious society,” said Patil.
Nitesh Patel and Naresh Solanki were then invited to the stage to say a few words, with Patel saying that “SMAP discussing women empowerment is very important.”
Both Patel and Solanki also presented SMAP members with Certificates of Recognition.
Subsequently, flowers offerings were made to the photos of Indian national heroes Maharani Laxmibai, Prithviraj Chauhan, Krishnadevaraya, Maharana Pratap, and Maharaja Ranjit Singh, in addition to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
The Shankara Dance Academy and Aarat Kathak School were two talented dance companies who showcased their dance pieces to the audience with a moral that embodied the topic of the evening: Women are not weak; they are courageous and resilient, therefore, women can do anything.
Ruhi Hak, founder of Hope-B-Lit, then introduced and invited to the stage the keynote speaker, Hollywood actress Eileen Grubba.
Grubba, most recently seen on “Stumptown,” “All Rise,” and “New Amsterdam,” told the audience her story of how she had to start using a wheelchair at the age of 6. Additionally, she mentioned how she would try every day to stand and walk because she could not comprehend why her legs did not work.
Grubba strived to work hard not only to make her legs work but also to fight and survive cancer, as well as to change the mindset of the entertainment industry.
“Women do not have to be perfect, they can have scars, they can have a limp… every woman has the right to be who she is,” said Grubba, noting that she fought all of her battles and won, which is what everyone should do. Work hard, push yourself, and honor the imperfections, she said.
As part of the program, the Los Angeles Film Theater and Arts presented a play on “Woman Empowerment,” which showcased the life of Jijabai, the mother of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. It began by depicting her as a child and how her interests were mainly martial arts, horseback riding, among others. It also described how she had no interest in learning how to cook, draping a sari, and other household chores. The drama continued to depict her marriage to Shahaji Bhosle, having two children, and how she raised Shivaji alone as a single mother, to become Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
Later, five different dance teams presented their respective pieces on “Woman Empowerment.” The Lezim Dhol-Tasha team showcased a dance number on two legendary women of India: Rani Laxmibai, the fearless warrior queen of Jhansi; and Savitribai Phule, a pioneer of women’s education. Team Shakti displayed a piece with the message for women to invoke the Shakti, power within you. The third team to come on stage was the Revolution Dance Company, followed by Rudralayam, with the talent show coming to a close with a dance piece presented by the RRB Dance Company.
Patil concluded the evening by thanking the nearly thousand individuals who came and worked together to make this event possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.