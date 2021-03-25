The Yorba Linda City Council announced the appointment of Shivinderjit Singh as its new planning commissioner last month.
Singh was named to the post during the Feb. 17 council special meeting, and was sworn in Feb. 24.
The new Indian American commissioner was congratulated by the Southern California city’s mayor and City Council members and staff. The oath-ceremony was conducted via Zoom due to COVID-19 protocols being followed by the city and was virtually attended by guests, including Singh’s wife Dr. Ginny Kaur Chawla, and their children, Sahej Kaur Chawla and Amrit Singh Chawla, alongside other family members, according to a news release.
In the following City Council general session meeting on March 2, Singh was commended for his services as the outgoing traffic commissioner for Yorba Linda since February 2017.
During his tenure as traffic commissioner, Singh played a key role in several significant projects for the city and had many important items considered and recommended for approval.
In 2019, Singh was unanimously elected to serve as the chairman of the Traffic Commission and represented traffic commissioners in the Citizens of the Year Committee, it said.
Mayor Peggy Huang praised Singh for being one of the leaders in the community who is respected by his peers for his achievements as traffic commissioner.
As planning commissioner, one of his initial projects is to work on the state mandated housing program, Regional Housing Needs Assessment, to identify affordable housing elements in the city of Yorba Linda, the release noted.
Singh holds a master’s degree in electrical and computer engineering from Los Angeles, and a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh.
Singh has been in public service throughout his career, currently serving as chief of Transportation Management Systems Maintenance Engineering Division of the State of California in Orange County.
During his two decade-plus years, he has contributed in new technology, design, construction and maintenance of Intelligent Transportation Systems throughout Southern California freeways and streets including San Bernardino, Riverside, Los Angeles and Orange Counties.
A licensed professional electrical engineer in the state of California, he is also the CEO of DreamWorks Real Estate and CFO of Eagle USA Mortgage and has facilitated thousands of residents in purchasing homes through his company’s innovative custom-tailored financial programs, his bio notes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.