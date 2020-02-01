Shooting Stars Foundation, a nonprofit organization focused on empowering youths through education, recently conducted its Youth Entrepreneur Camp in California’s Silicon Valley, with 30 students, including Indian American kids, from local high schools taking part in the festivities.
The event, held from Jan. 3 through Jan. 5, resulted in six teams delivering 15-minute startup pitches and questions-and-answers, in front of a panel of professional judges and parents.
The camp itself was organized and managed by high school upperclass students, who themselves were participants of prior years’ Youth Entrepreneur Camps, the foundation said in an email.
Startups and independent businesses are the genesis of the U.S. and world economy and often fuel a country’s GDP growth, the foundation notes.
"As we enter the age of autonomics and robots, entrepreneurial thinking that drives continuous creativity and innovation will become the differentiating characteristics of tomorrow’s hyper-competitive workplace," it said.
Shooting Stars Foundation’s Nebula Youth Camp has taken a unique, future-centric, approach to empowering the youth — through business and entrepreneur-oriented education.
They have also recognized that learning is more impactful through success stories of other entrepreneurs as well as peer youths. The Nebula Youth Camp (NYC) is purposely structured to partner with local startup and business leaders and is organized by youth participants, it said.
The Foundation also organizes Hackathon and STEAM-A-Thon events to highlight the need for coding skills and technical education when forming startup businesses. These events have been held across ten cities in the U.S. The Foundation’s broader mission is to spread the message of upward socioeconomic mobility through entrepreneurship to under-privileged communities, the release added.
The three-day camp was held at ServiceNow in Santa Clara, and included on-site visits to local high-tech companies, Google and NetScout.
It was organized by two upper class high school students who are alumna of earlier NYC, under the guidance and supervision of foundation staff. Both the youth organizers — Arvind Jayaraman, an 11th grader at Mission San Jose High School, and Anirudh Ramasubramanian, also an 11th grader at Irvington High School — gained real-world leadership experience, which is critical for entrepreneurs as well as advantageous for highly competitive college admissions, the release noted.
Seven business leaders spoke on different aspects of entrepreneurship and on creating and nurturing startup businesses. These presentations helped the student campers get a real-world view of how ideations turn into profitable business outcomes and what it takes to run a successful organization, it said.
Thirty student campers, ages 12 to 15, were then grouped into six “founding” teams. Each student “founder” was encouraged to come up with a business or a product idea before coming to the camp. The founding teams learned to collaborate with peers during the ideation process — they debated each other’s ideas, brainstormed new ideas and arrived at a team consensus.
Then each team began to form their startup plan. Both the youth organizers and Foundation supervisors provided one-on-one assistance to startup teams, providing further insight and guidance to get to the presentation stage, it said.
On the third day, the teams built their presentations which included startup name and brand; its team and mission; the problem statement and proposed solution; market size; pricing and packaging; and go to market options and competition, according to the release.
Their presentations were built leveraging materials from the professional speakers, hands on workshops, as well as the company tours they had taken, it said.
Each team then pitched their startup idea and business plan to a panel of three judges as well as the parents with awards given under the categories of Best Pitch, Best Innovative Idea and Best Business Plan.
