As the U.S. economy begins reopening, the Centers for Disease Control, the World Health Organization, and many states have issued conflicting guidelines on mask wearing, leaving residents confused as to how to protect themselves against Covid-19, especially as the far more contagious and more lethal Delta variant, first identified in India, is rapidly making its way into the U.S.
“It is great that the economy is reopening, but we are not out of the woods yet,” Dr. Nirav Shah, Senior Scholar at Stanford University’s Clinical Excellence Research Center, told India-West. A vast number of people are unvaccinated still, and will remain unvaccinated, the Indian American physician said, noting that immunocompromised people cannot get vaccinated, and younger people have not prioritized getting the jab in the arm.
Shah also warned of “breakthrough cases” — people who have received both doses of the vaccine, but nevertheless get infected or die from Covid. Breakthrough infections are very rare, but nevertheless afflict roughly 1 percent of the fully vaccinated population.
In the U.S., 154 million people had been vaccinated as of June 28, according to the CDC. Using the agency’s data, approximately 1.4 million people would be vulnerable to a Covid infection even after full vaccination.
Shah noted that, while he takes off his mask at restaurants, he will continue to wear it at the mall or in areas where he is exposed to a lot of people. “I’m respecting other people, especially those who cannot get vaccinated,” he said.
“(Masks) are our new normal,” Shah told India-West, urging readers to get vaccinated, if they have not already done so.
The CDC issued guidelines June 17 indicating that fully vaccinated people — those who have taken the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the one-shot Johnson and Johnson Covid vaccine — can fully resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing.
Masks are required on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the U.S. and in U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations.
The CDC left wiggle room for state and local mandates, and those of individual businesses.
However, those who are unvaccinated must continue to wear masks. No proof of vaccination is required.
But the World Health Organization issued guidelines conflicting with the CDC’s recommendations. At a press conference June 23, Dr. Mariangela Simao, WHO’s assistant director general for Access to Medicines, Vaccines and Pharmaceuticals. urged fully vaccinated people to continue to wear masks, social distance and practice other Covid-19 pandemic safety measures.
“People cannot feel safe just because they had the two doses. They still need to protect themselves,” she said. “Vaccine alone won’t stop community transmission. People need to continue to use masks consistently, be in ventilated spaces, use proper hand hygiene, practice physical distance, and avoid crowding. This still continues to be extremely important, even if you’re vaccinated because we have an ongoing community transmission.”
Heeding the rapid spread of the Delta variant, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued recommendations June 28, advising its residents to wear masks in public indoor spaces — regardless of whether they’ve been vaccinated for COVID-19. The state of California has been in line with CDC guidelines, advising that fully vaccinated people need not wear masks in public spaces.
Dr. Monica Gandhi, a professor of medicine at the University of California San Francisco who has emerged as a masks expert amid the pandemic, told India-West that a mask mandate for people who are fully vaccinated is “really unneccessary.” She believes that it is unnecessary for fully vaccinated people to continue to wear masks.
The human immune system has B cells, which produce antibodies, and T cells, which are formed specifically to attack and kill pathogens.
Once vaccinated, the human body creates “memory banks,” which serve as a potent force against the Delta variant, explained Gandhi. “A vaccinated person can feel very safe. Your immunity is so strong, even against an unvaccinated person.”
Moreover, T cell immunity and B cell memory last a very long time, said Gandhi, who predicted in a research paper that most Americans will not need Covid booster shots: https://bit.ly/3dVheLH.
Susceptibility to a Covid infection is based on rates of transmission, said the Indian American physician, explaining that the high rate of breakthrough infections in India was due to the fact that fully vaccinated people were around copious amounts of Covid viral load, resulting in symptomatic and severe infections. “India had a very high circulating viral load,” she said.
The CDC has defined a low viral load as 10 infections for every 100,000 community members, and five hospitalizations for every 500,000 community members.
Masking should be county-based, said Gandhi, noting that public health officials at the local level must determine the need for mask mandates in their communities, based on levels of viral load.
