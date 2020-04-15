Indian American anti-bullying activist and Miss World America Washington Shree Saini recently donated food to her local food bank for families in need during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Let us have the hearts to share and give to those in need,” she told India-West in an email, adding, “There is a lot of need in our world right now. There are many families who have lost their jobs due to the virus and are in need of food and supplies.”
The 23-year-old is encouraging people to donate to their local food banks if they are able to and are allowed to under their community’s guidelines and follow all of the social distancing recommendations.
Saini said she called her local food bank to ask them for the specific food items they needed, went grocery shopping – taking all the necessary precautions of wearing gloves, a face mask and staying 6 feet away from everyone – and donated nearly 100 pounds of food to the FISH community Food Bank in Ellensburg, Wash.
Saini also urged people to donate online to their local food banks, local nonprofits or to the nationwide charity @FeedingAmerica.
“We need to take action to create change, we cannot just have good thoughts in our hearts,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.