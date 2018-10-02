COLLEGE PARK, MD. — Shreyan Mayukh Mitra has been named the national champion in the Senior Geography Bee 2018 organized by the North South Foundation and held Sept. 2 on the University of Maryland, College Park campus.
The NSF’s Geography Bee is a nation-wide competition to test the knowledge of geography. The total number of students who competed was estimated to be more than thousand. Out of these, 101 top students were invited to participate in the national final. The competition had three rounds before a national champion was chosen.
Mitra is an Indian American 8th grader in Cabrillo Middle School in Santa Clara, Calif. Prior to the Sept. 2 competition, he was the California state runner-up in the Geography Bee organized by National Geographic Society in 2018 and national 5th place winner in the National Geography Olympiad of 2018.
