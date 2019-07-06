ATLANTA, Georgia – Shri Sadhguru, recognized around the world for his pioneering efforts to nurture global harmony, inaugurated the 37th annual convention, organized by The American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin July 4-7 at the Omni Atlanta at CNN Center and Georgia World Congress Center here.
Attended by over 2,000 delegates from across the nation, the event began with the welcome address by Dr. Naresh Parikh, Indian American president of AAPI, according to a press release, stating that the convention offers “a setting that will facilitate our ability to convoy cutting-edge research and CMEs, promote personal, professional and business relationships…and is filled with cutting-edge CMEs, product theaters, women’s forum, great entertainment from Bollywood and local talent.”
Parikh highlighted some of the major accomplishments during his tenure, particularly pointing to the campaign to rid India of TB with $9 million funds from the USAID. Stating that due to AAPI’s collaborative efforts with the Government of India and local organizations, several cities have become TB free and there are several others who are on their way to becoming free of TB in India.
Parikh also highlighted the 10-city musical tour by Sukhvinder Singh.
In his address, Dr. Sreeni Gangasani, convention chair, said, “The convention team has been working incredibly hard for the past several months to provide a delightful 4 days of events packed with educational CME credits, world-class entertainment, leadership seminars, networking opportunities, exhibits, and more.”
In his keynote address, Sadhguru said, “The moment we learn to see things as they are, we will be peaceful. No one can make me happy or angry. I do it to myself by choice. You need to treat the lifestyle illness. What happens within you is your choice 100 percent.”
“The mind is there to perceive, not to cook up nonsense. It has to be like a mirror, showing you everything the way it is. Inner Engineering provides tools and solutions to empower yourself to create your life the way you want it. It gives you the opportunity to intellectually explore the basics of life using methods from the distilled essence of yogic sciences,” Sadhguru said.
Sadhguru lamented that being in an affluent land with an immense choice of abundance, millions of people are without healthcare, which is a crime against humanity. Stating that healthcare should become popular, Sadhguru focused on how in recent times, several doctors and medical students are committing suicide.
“Today doctors themselves are having serious illnesses. Those addressing health need to be healthy. Stress, tension, paperwork, rather than patient care, are contributing your health issues,” he told AAPI delegates. Referring to ancient Indian wisdom that stresses that education, spirituality, and medicine should not be commercialized, Sadhguru said, “Market and medicine are two different dynamics. Every doctor needs to look at one’s system inside self.”
Being on the spiritual path means understanding that the source of your trouble and the source of your wellbeing are within you, Sadhguru said. Every cell in your body is working for your wellbeing. If you are in tune with your system, you will naturally be healthy, he said.
Sadhguru pointed out that in today’s world, most illnesses are self-created, due to one’s lifestyle, which he called “self-help diseases” with a dimensional shift that is often self-inflicted. “We become affluent to get sick is not fair,” he said. “We need a culture of health.”
Patrice Harris, president of the American Medical Association, referred to some the key initiatives AMA is pursuing in recent years: attacking the dysfunction in health care by removing obstacles and burdens that interfere with patient care; driving the future of medicine by reimagining medical education, training and lifelong learning for future generation of physicians, and by promoting innovation to tackle the biggest challenges in health care; and leading the charge to confront the chronic disease crisis and improve the health of the nation.
Referring to the AMA Opioid Task Force, which she has chaired since its inception in 2014, Harris said, “AMA will work to elevate the importance of mental health as a part of overall health, health equity and improving the diversity of the physician workforce, and the impact of childhood trauma on health. And, the programs created to address the opioid crisis.”
AMA is “committed to nondiscrimination through policy and advocacy” and pointed to AMA’s advocacy for fair immigration policies. Pointing to the immense contributions of Indian American doctors, she said, “We value your contributions in healthcare. AMA is your partner and ally in patient care. We all need to work together to address the healthcare needs of the nation.”
On July 3, the Georgia chapter of AAPI hosted the inaugural dinner event with a gala, recognition of various individuals who had worked hard to put together the convention and cultural events by local artists.
