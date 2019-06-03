Despite finishing in last place in the primary election for the Democratic Party in the 2018 gubernatorial election in Michigan, Shri Thanedar believes he may have better luck a second time around seeking political office.
Instead of trying to win the seat that oversees the state, Thanedar is looking to win the perch that oversees one of the state’s largest cities: Detroit.
Deadline Detroit reports that the Indian American millionaire is setting his sights on the Detroit mayoral seat.
Though the 65-year-old chemist and businessman says he’s only begun mulling a potential bid for the top job in Michigan’s largest city, he’s already hitting the familiar notes of a campaign to counter incumbent Mayor Mike Duggan, the publication wrote.
“One glaring thing we see is what looks like two Detroits. We have an affluent Detroit, and we have a poor and neglected Detroit,” Thanedar told Deadline Detroit. “I understand [Detroiters’] struggle. I have been in their shoes.”
Thanedar has never held elective office, but relied heavily on his rags-to-riches story as evidence he could helm a state — and now, apparently, a city, it said.
During the gubernatorial race, Thanedar was bested by former Detroit health director Abdul El-Sayed and now-Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. He did, however, narrowly win Detroit. And he may soon attempt to leverage that success to fulfill his stated goal of “giving back” in a country that has given him many opportunities, the report said.
Thanedar says he would move to the city if he runs for office but has not yet identified a neighborhood he would like to live in.
Thanedar, who reportedly had about $30 million in assets as of 2016, said that if he decides to run for the seat, he would rely on a mix of his own money and campaign contributions, the report said.
