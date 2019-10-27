BELLFLOWER, Calif. — Over 500 people attended the Shriji Mandir-Vaishnav Parivar of L.A.’s Diwali celebrations that comprised music, food and friendship. Held Oct.18 at the Sanatan Dharma temple in Norwalk, the event started with the chanting of Manglacharan.
The president of Shriji Mandir, Bhargav Patel, in his speech, gave a detailed account of the progress and activities of the institution. He said planning for a new building and upgrading the present was underway, and forecast that the creation of a community hall would be of great use to the community at large. The event was part of the fundraising activities of the temple.
Visiting musicians from India led the entertainment with Bollywood songs while film clips of the songs were screened, making it more enjoyable for all present. The event included a raffle with interesting prizes, according to a press release. Food was catered by Jay Bharat restaurant.
