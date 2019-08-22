The Montgomery County, Maryland, chapter of the Sierra Club, an environmental advocacy organization, July 22 announced that it had elected Shruti Bhatnagar to serve as its president.
Bhatnagar, 47, was one of 33 who ran for four County Council at-large seats during the 2018 Democratic primary, receiving roughly 2 percent of the vote and coming up short (see India-West article here: https://bit.ly/2YM9pm4).
The Indian American has served in a variety of community advocacy roles, including as board president of the Takoma Foundation and with the Montgomery Commission on Children and Youth.
She replaces Dave Sears, the chair of the Sierra Club chapter for the past four years.
“It is an honor to have this great opportunity and bring to Sierra Club my extensive experience in advocacy in a variety of MoCo issue areas,” Bhatnagar said in a statement. “I am excited to bring my skills and experience to bear on helping the county more effectively address climate change. I am looking forward to working with the amazing SC team.”
