The American Accounting Association Feb. 14 announced its 2020 Hall of Fame inductees with Indian American Shyam Sunder among the new honorees.
Sunder was among five new members inducted to The Accounting Hall of Fame; the others were Victor Zinn Brink, Robert Mednick, Leslie French Seidman and Doyle Zane Williams.
Sunder is the James L. Frank Professor of accounting, economics and finance at the Yale School of Management and professor in the Department of Economics, according to his bio.
He is a renowned accounting theorist and experimental economist. His research contributions to accounting include financial reporting, information in security markets, statistical theory of valuation, social norms and regulation. He is a pioneer in the fields of experimental finance and experimental macroeconomics.
Sunder’s research includes ten books and more than 220 articles in the leading journals of accounting, economics and finance, as well as in popular media, the bio adds.
His monograph, Theory of Accounting and Control (1997), has been translated into Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese and Spanish. He and his research have been awarded multiple honors including the AAA/PricewaterhouseCoopers Foundation Outstanding Accounting Educator Award (2013), the AAA Distinguished International Lecturer (2000) and the AAA Presidential Research Lecturer (1999), according to the bio.
Sunder is a two-time recipient of the AAA/AICPA Notable Contributions to Accounting Literature Award (1982, 1998) and recipient of the Competitive Manuscript Award (1975).
He is a past president (2006-2007) and director of research (1988-1990) of the AAA, former director of Yale’s Millstein Center for Corporate Governance and Performance, and fellow of the Whitney Humanities Center, distinguished fellow of the Center for Study of Science and Technology Policy in Bengaluru, and research fellow of Research Institute of Economics and Business Administration, Kobe University.
He is also a member of the International Academic Advisory Boards of the Indian Institute of Technology, Gandhinagar, and the Business School of Jindal Global University, Sonepat, India.
Sunder is a founding editor of Accounting, Economics and Law: A Convivium, his bio adds.
Bruce Behn, a past president of AAA, who chairs The Accounting Hall of Fame Committee, stated that this year’s inductees represent a diverse group of accounting thought leaders from a breadth of practice and educational backgrounds. The nomination process engaged members of The Accounting Hall of Fame, the AAA and other professional accounting organizations.
The hall of fame inductees will be inducted officially at an August event in Atlanta, Georgia.
The Accounting Hall of Fame originated at The Ohio State University in 1950 and has inducted 101 members since its inception. In 2017, the operations of the Accounting Hall of Fame were assumed by the AAA.
