The Sikh American Legal Defense and Education Fund March 6 announced the departure of executive director Baldev Singh, with Kiran Kaur Gill as the organization’s replacement for the post.
“I am honored to join SALDEF and feel a deep sense of appreciation and responsibility. The history of the organization is amazing, and I am humbled to be able to add to the legacy of impact and to empower Sikh Americans. I am so excited to do this important work and look forward to working on your behalf,” Gill said in a statement.
Singh had notified the fund’s board late last year that he would like to spend more time with family and retire from his responsibilities, according to a news release.
“We’re forever grateful for Baldev’s deep contributions to SALDEF. Baldev has built many strong and vital coalitions throughout our industry to further SALDEF’s mission and the success of the community,” board chair Kavneet Singh Alag said in an email to supporters.
Gill, it said, is an accomplished professional with exemplary executive experience, having served as the president and CEO of PARS Environmental Inc., a full-service environmental consulting firm based in Robbinsville, New Jersey.
Additionally, the Indian American entrepreneur has been a long-time adviser and volunteer for SALDEF, playing a critical role in the expansion of its Law Enforcement Partnership Program and the expansion of its SikhLEAD Internship to New Jersey, according to the news release.
“On behalf of the Board of Directors, we are so excited about Kiran joining the organization and I want to thank you for your ongoing support and your trust in SALDEF’s vision for strengthening the Sikh American community,” Alag said.
In 2014, Gill was selected as “Small Business Person of the Year” by the U.S. Small Business Administration. She represented the state of New Jersey at the National SBA conference in Washington, D.C.
She was also selected among the Best 50 Women in Business by NJBiz and listed among the top 40 Entrepreneurs under 40 by NJBiz the same year, her bio noted. In 2018, Gill was named among the top 50 most influential people of color in New Jersey by ROI-NJ.
In addition to her professional accomplishments, she is involved in a variety of community and civic organizations. She is the president and a founding member of Inspiring South Asian American Women, an organization dedicated to promoting civic and community engagement among South Asian American women in New Jersey.
Gill serves as a board member of The ONE Project, an interfaith and community coalition organized to address social needs through education and volunteerism, as well as the Community Service Chair of the NJIT EMBA Alumni Committee, her bio said.
Additionally, Gill has volunteered for the Habitat for Humanity International, Global Village Program, Buenos Aires, Argentina, where she worked alongside a team of international volunteers and members of the local community to build quality, affordable shelters for families, it said.
