Sikh Americans for Biden held its first official event on Sept. 17, 2020, co-sponsored by South Asians for Biden, according to a press release, which addressed the unique challenges faced by the Sikh Indian American community with regards to bullying, and highlighted Vice President Joe Biden's plans for protecting Sikh American youth in schools.
Sikh Americans experience bullying at rates twice the national average and have reported a spike in these encounters since 2017, added the release.
Japjee Singh, an anti-bullying advocate, detailed the horrific bullying that took place at his high school in Georgia and declared that he was supporting Biden for president. “A lot of the systems in place prevent victims of bullying from being heard and validated,” said Singh. “Oftentimes, these victims are perceived as the aggressors; they are not. Vice President Biden is committed to changing these systems so we can provide survivors of bullying with the support that they need,” added Singh in the release.
Kiran Kaur Gill, a prominent civil rights activist and member of the Sikh American National Leadership Council (an advisory council to Sikh Americans for Biden), stated, “President Trump has not only turned a blind eye to bullying and discrimination, but has also encouraged it.” Gill added that “with someone like Vice President Biden in office, Sikh Americans can finally feel safer in schools and on the streets. Vice President Biden has a track record of taking stances against hate, discrimination, and bullying, and his leadership on these issues matter to our community.”
Both Josh Dickson, the National Faith Engagement director for the Biden campaign, and Seema Sadanandan, a policy advisor for the campaign, were present at the event and spoke about the specific plans the Biden campaign has in place to address bullying against Sikh Americans.
Sadanandan and Dickson noted that Biden has committed to a number of initiatives that garner strong support from the Sikh American community. For example, a Biden Administration would allocate additional funding to the Department of Justice and the Department of Education for anti-bullying initiatives. Biden has also cited specific plans to re-establish the Obama-Biden White House AAPI Bullying Prevention Task Force, which would partner with community organizations, including Sikh non-profits.
The event included a moving call to action from Valarie Kaur, who said, “This election is unlike any other. Everything our Sikh ancestors fought for––a world of dignity, equality, and justice––is at stake. A Biden presidency would give us a chance––to save our democracy, heal the earth, and begin to birth a world where we ‘see no stranger.’ That's why I am proud to join Sikhs for Biden––and do everything in power to get out the vote. Our lives depend on it.”
Sikh Americans for Biden is an affinity group under South Asians for Biden.
IANS adds from New York: The Indians for Biden National Council is ramping up its outreach to the community, aiming for votes in the key swing states where small vote margins count, by adding several legislators and other leaders to its advisory board, the organization's National Director Sanjeev Joshipura announced Sept. 18.
"Indian American leaders from different political and advocacy areas have joined the Indians for Biden National Council to help expand the Council's reach in various Indian American communities in battleground states across America," the IBNC said.
The advisory board includes Nisha Biswal, who was the Assistant Secretary of State for South Asia in the administration of President Barack Obama, and is now the president of the US-India Business Council and senior vice-president for South Asia at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
House of Representatives member Raja Krishnamoorthi is also a member of the board.
Displaying the broad sweep of emerging Indian American politicians, the board includes seven state legislators from across the country and activists.
"The participation of respected political and policy figures on our advisory board emphasizes the importance of Indian Americans as a voting block, especially in the swing states. We are delighted and inspired by our advisory board's enthusiasm to help the Biden-Harris ticket win in November," Joshipura said.
Biswal said, "Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are absolutely the right people to lead this country during these trying times. Moreover, from Biden's long record in public service, and based on the campaign's publicly released agenda for the Indian American community, I know that a Biden-Harris administration will do a great job in further strengthening U.S.-India ties."
The IBNC operates under the umbrella of South Asians of Biden, which also has separate councils for Pakistani Americans and other ethnicities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.