SANTA ANA, Calif. – The Sikh Center of Orange County this month served its free 1,000,000th mealto the needy. SCOC through its Food Pantry has been serving langar to thousands of families every weekend as well as mobile pantries which operate across several cities in Southern California.
SCOC in a communication said the food served has consisted of thousands of pounds of fresh fruits, vegetables, milk, grains, bread, dairy and shelf-stable items. It thanked it many Indian American volunteers for their tireless work in making this possible. It also acknowledged the support of city politicians, police and school board and district members.
While SCOC is happy that it has been able to be of service, it also pointed out that it points to the “enormous need that remains in our community.” Those interested in volunteering should visit tinyurl.com/SCOCvolunteer and donors can click here for more information: tinyurl.com/SCOCdonate.
