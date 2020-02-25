The Sikh Coalition announced in a press release the separate accounting of Indian American Sikhs in the United States Census 2020. This will be the foundation for a fair political representation since the population count serves as the basis for apportioning seats in the House of Representatives and drawing district boundaries to conform to the constitutional requisite of equal population, the release added.
The census data will also be used for redistricting, state legislative seats and other elected positions including city councils, school boards, and some municipal offices where minorities will be accounted for and positioned, it said.
“We cannot realize our nation’s promise of equal representation without being represented in the Census, which includes allocating funds for dozens of federal grant programs, including grants for minority business and industry development loans, natural disaster recovery, education, public health services, and Medicaid and supplemental nutrition programs,” United Sikhs legal director Manvinder Singh said.
“This will also push forward as a step on behalf of the Sikhs to be able to serve in the armed forces without exceptions,” he added.
The Sikh Coalition Feb. 12 said it commends the United States Air Force’s recent move to clarify the uniform and grooming accommodation process for religiously observant minorities, including Sikh Americans, who wish to serve.
Additionally, the coalition announced that Airman 1st Class Gurchetan Singh is the first Sikh American to secure a religious accommodation to serve in the Air National Guard.
Singh was originally born in India; he came to the United States in 2012 following his father, who was granted asylum after the Indian government’s violence against Sikhs in 1984. When he took the oath and became a U.S. citizen in 2013, Singh was inspired to serve in the U.S. military in order to defend the country that had afforded him and his family such significant opportunity, the coalition said.
After beginning a conversation with an Air National Guard recruiter during his time at the University of Washington, Singh contacted the Sikh Coalition for assistance in January 2019 which then submitted his religious accommodation request in April 2019. That accommodation was approved in September 2019.
“The Sikh Coalition has helped me realize my career dream while ensuring that I stay true to myself and my faith,” said Singh. “Their legal assistance means that I won’t face discrimination as I step up to serve, and I’m proud to help clear the way for other Sikhs who may want to join the U.S. Air Force by demonstrating that we can serve honorably while maintaining our articles of faith.”
Finalized on Feb. 7, the new Air Force policy establishes clear grooming and uniform standards for enlisted and officer airmen who are granted accommodations based on their sincerely-held religious beliefs. The policy also clarifies the approval process and required timeline for accommodation requests, and ensures that an accommodation, once granted, will generally follow the airman throughout his or her career, a news release said.
While there are certain limited circumstances under which a religious accommodation may not be permissible due to safety considerations, the policy appears to be otherwise comprehensive, the coalition said.
“No Sikh American should have to choose between their religious beliefs and their career ambitions,” Giselle Klapper, Sikh Coalition staff attorney, said in a statement.
“Sikhs have served honorably and capably in the U.S. Armed Forces and other militaries around the world, and while we are eager for a blanket proclamation that all observant Sikh Americans can serve in every branch of the military without seeking accommodations, this policy clarification is a great step forward towards ensuring equality of opportunity and religious freedom in the Air Force,” she said.
The Air Force’s clarification closely resembles the U.S. Army’s landmark 2017 policy adjustment, which similarly clarified the terms and process for requesting religious accommodations for soldiers, the release said.
Both of these policy changes are the direct result of the coalition’s more than 10-year campaign to ensure that observant Sikhs and other religious minorities are able to serve without compromising their faith, it said.
Despite the new guidelines, United Sikhs in a Feb. 21 news release said they are hoping for more.
“While we are thankful for the policy allowing Sikhs to serve in the U.S. Airforce, it is our hope that all observant Sikh Americans are able to serve in every branch of the military without seeking accommodations,” the organization said in a news release.
“This is a great step forward,” Jasmit Singh, United Sikhs legal advocacy director, added.
