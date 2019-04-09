The Sikh Coalition April 1 filed a complaint with the Office of the Inspector General and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, alleging that Indian asylum seekers detained at ICE detention centers were being ill-treated.
The letter was addressed to John V. Kelly, Acting Inspector General at OIG, and Ronald Vitiello, deputy director at ICE. Neither agency had issued a response to the complaint by press time April 3. OIG is a division of the Federal Communications Commission.
In its letter, the Sikh Coalition — the nation’s largest advocacy group for Sikh Americans — alleged that detainees from India, primarily Sikhs, who had embarked on hunger strikes to protest long periods of detention without any movement on their asylum cases, had been subjected to force feeding through nasal tubes.
“We have received reports indicating they were subjected to extremely cruel physical and verbal treatment while undergoing this procedure,” said the organization, noting that the nasal tubes were much larger than those normally used in force feeding, which exposed the detainees to a greater degree of pain.
The Sikh Coalition alleged that hunger strikers were forcibly held down by staff members who placed their knees and elbows on the detainees to hold them still.
“We also received reports that staff members stepped on or held tubes during feeding procedures so that the liquid went through the tubes and into the men’s noses much faster than it should. The speed causes increased pressure, which has led to excessive pain and bleeding in some instances, as well as scarring,” said the Sikh Coalition in its letter.
During a March 3 visit to a facility which was not named in the letter, the Sikh Coalition said an attorney had observed a hunger striker who was so weak that he fell to the floor.
“Instead of immediately helping him up and securing a wheelchair to bring him back to the infirmary, staff allowed him to remain on the floor for several minutes and then roughly picked up and took him out of the visitation room,” stated the organization, adding that hunger strikers have consistently been denied wheelchairs.
Moreover, the Indian detainees have had inadequate access to materials in Punjabi, which could ostensibly help them to protest their conditions and extended stays, said the Coalition. They have also lacked access to competent interpreters.
The complaint notes that the National Detainee Handbook, which informs detainees of their rights, had been translated into Punjabi in 2016, but was nevertheless not provided to detainees at the El Paso, Texas, and Otero, New Mexico, detention facilities.
In a story last July, India-West reported that Sikh asylum seekers being held at the Folkston, Georgia ICE Processing Center were allegedly tortured by ICE officers, who forced them to quit their hunger strike by locking them in solitary confinement and exposing them to unbearably cold temperatures with the air conditioning cranked up. (See India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2D6pqGP)
The Sikh Coalition also reported that asylum seekers were being subjected to excessively long periods of detention, in violation of due process provisions guaranteed by the Fifth Amendment.
“Sikh detainees who were found to have a credible fear of persecution have been denied their right to be released from detention while their asylum cases are pending. This problem exists in several forms: (1) bond is regularly denied; (2) where bond is granted, the monetary amount set is excessively high and too burdensome to pay compared to individuals of other national origins; and (3) parole is routinely denied,” stated the organization in its letter. (See letter here: https://bit.ly/2uKNSZq)
OIG had done its own inspection of ICE facilities in 2017. In its report, OIG noted that detainees are supposed to be held in civil, rather than criminal, custody, which is not intended to be punitive. The Laredo, Texas, processing center was found to be satisfactory, but OIG identified multiple concerns at several facilities.
At the Santa Ana, Calif., city jail, all ICE detainees were strip-searched, despite regulations which state only those should be searched who are reasonably deemed to be in possession of contraband items. OIG concluded that this may have violated the privacy and rights of detainees.
OIG noted that the National Detainee Handbook was not given out to all detainees, especially in languages they could understand. “At times, language barriers prevented detainees from understanding medical staff. Although it might have cleared up confusion, staff did not always use language translation services, which are available by phone, during medical exams of detainees,” noted OIG.
Detainees were segregated from the at-large population in facilities, without being told why, reported OIG. “In multiple instances, detainees were disciplined, including being segregated or locked down in their cells, without adequate documentation in the detainee’s file to justify the disciplinary action,” noted the agency, adding: “For example, one detainee reported being locked down for multiple days for sharing coffee with another detainee.”
OIG also expressed concern about the unsafe handling of food at several facilities. (See memorandum here: https://bit.ly/2yuiPAw)
“We are greatly concerned about the treatment Sikh Punjabi-speaking detainees are suffering while in ICE detention centers, especially in regards to adequate language access, prolonged detention, medical care, and religious accommodations,” stated the Sikh Coalition, requesting an agency-wide investigation.
