Sikh community leaders in Southern California recently held a fundraiser gala to promote the re-election bid of Los Angeles County Sheriff Jim McDonell.
The Sept. 13 fundraiser was coordinated by Bir Ishwar Singh Grewall, Saab S. Bhullar, Paramjit S. Nijjar, Nachhatar S. Bhullar, Gurbax S. Bhasin, Paul S. Gotra of Diamond Palace and others, according to a news release.
According to the release, the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department, led by McDonell, is the largest sheriff’s departments in the world, with over 10,000 employees and budget size of a big corporation.
McDonell has been the department chief for four years. Under his tenure, the crime rate in Los Angeles has significantly dropped; in fact, in city of Compton crime is down by as much as 40 percent, the news release said.
At the event, McDonell invited members of the Indian American community, especially the youth, to join the department. He added praise for the Sikh community. He also shared his proven track record and his vision for Los Angeles, which was received with thunderous applause, the release noted.
“Jim McDonell has always been there for our community whenever we needed him,” added Bhullar.
Later McDonell held an open question-and-answer session with questions related to the safety and security of the community and about joining the sheriff department.
“As far as I know, Chief McDonell is known for his honesty and integrity and so was my father S. Baboo Singh ji, for which I am very proud to be born to his family,” said Grewall, who emceed the event. Grewall, who knows McDonell personally, shared is personal link to peace officers, because his late father was the first superintendent of police in Punjab.
The event managed to raise more than 150 percent of the fundraising goal, though the exact figure was not specified, the release noted.
