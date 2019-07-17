The Sikh community of Southern California recently attended a fundraiser for Indian American Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.
The event for the U.S. senator from California was held June 29 at the residence of Dr. Asif Mehmood in Bradbury.
The members expressed their concerns to the senator about their misidentification by uninformed people and made a contact with her to achieve other Sikh national agendas in future, especially to correct the misunderstandings about the Sikh community’s 5Ks, the five items that Guru Gobind Singh centuries ago commanded Khalsa Sikhs to wear at all times, according to a news release.
In the event she becomes president, the Sikhs attending the fundraiser hoped to open the doors of the U.S. Army for the Sikhs with preservation of their 5Ks.
Sardar Jagjit Singh, board member of the Walnut gurdwara, brought a plaque and Surinderjit Singh brought a picture of Harmandir Sahib for presentation to her, which she accepted with respect and compassion, the release said.
Among those present at the fundraiser were Dr. Amrit Singh, Dr. and Mrs. Harjasbinder Kaur, Zorawar Singh, Dr. and Mrs. Arinder Singh Chadha, Dr. Piara Singh, erstwhile president of Vermont Gurdwara of Hollywood; Baljinder Singh, Mani Singh Kang, Democratic Party Delegate; Jaswinder Singh Sondh and Lucky Sondh, Haripal Singh and absent contributor Baldev Singh Dhiman.
The community said it is also planning to hold another fundraiser on behalf of the Sikh community in the near future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.