PASADENA, Calif. — The stated goal of the Sikh American Float Foundation, which has been participating in the annual and iconic Rose Parade for the past five years, is to promote a “better understanding about the turban” and to raise awareness about who they are and what they stand for.
On Jan. 1, 2020, they did this once again with a splash. The float, their sixth, dubbed "Planting Seeds of Hope," was a call for optimism, embodied by the figure of Bhai Ghaneya Singh, known in the annals of Sikh history as someone who rose above the bias of race and religion.
Sikhs narrate his story: during the battles with the enemy around Anandpur, Bhai Kanhaiya would serve water and dress the wounds of all soldiers including the ones from the ranks of the enemy. When people complained, he was supported by Guru Gobind Singhji, who averred that having seen the same god in all, Bhai Kanhaiya had understood the true message of Gurbani – unconditional compassion, selfless service, and peace for all humankind.
In keeping with this spirit, Minu Singh, the creative director of the foundation, said, “We represent not just the Sikh community, but every minority who contributes to this great nation and deserves to be respected and celebrated.”
The foundation in a statement said, “Today, the world is facing more lines of division than ever before. However, we cannot lose hope or accept that to be the status quo! Like Bhai Ghaneya Singh Ji, we must continue to plant seeds of love, compassion, and understanding into young minds. Because having compassion for those similar to you is easy—but having unconditional compassion for those unlike you is difficult. Hope never quits!”
The Sikh American float as it went down Colorado Boulevard featuring 69,000 roses showed Bhai Ghaneya serving water. He had a distinctive white beard, made of white pampas and grey buffalo grass and a conspicuous turban covered with light orange strawflower. The water that he pours flowed onto large sculpted flowers each supporting a child – a garden where hope for the future sprouts amongst the young.
Bhajneet Singh, the spokesperson for the foundation, told India-West, “Bhai Kanhaiya inspired us not to see differences. We want our children in turn to be inspired by this.” Singh said the 16 kids who rode the float were symbolic of this with their backgrounds ranging from Sikh, Chinese, Latino, Caucasian and African American. Miles Lhotka, 12, from La Canada, who rode the float, said, “Human race needs to realize it’s the human race. This is a theme that needs to be more prominent today.”
The float also featured a treehouse with slides, made in pink carnations and a trunk made of walnut powder, lemon seeds, coffee, and coconut powder. A merry-go-round looked pretty covered in pink and purple chrysanthemums.
The labor-intensive process of decorating the float is covered by volunteers. A week before the parade, the work with seeds and other material begins and three days prior, the floral work. Said Bhajneet Singh, “Tons of people come out. Many from the gurdwaras around Southern California. We have a good mix of children and adults and everyone is enthusiastic.”
Putting the float together was a year-long process. Minu Singh began exploring ideas as early as February on how to connect the theme with Sikh teachings and values. Once the foundation’s board gave the all clear, design and construction work began by the Irwindale-based Phoenix Decorating Company.
Daunting though the timeline and the quantum of work seems, Bhajneet Singh is upbeat with the response the float has had. He said members of the Sikh community had reported being greeted at gas stations and grocery stores by people saying they had seen the float. The unmissable turbans and beards are exposing and creating an awareness of the Sikh faith, he noted.
Gurdip Malik, president of the foundation, sees the parade as an educational opportunity. “By participating in the New Year’s Day celebrations with the entire country, we can be in the news on our own terms for something that is good and celebratory. We don’t want to always be in the news when something horrific happens to our community.”
Many of the 500,000 Sikh Indian Americans obviously subscribe to this, volunteering and fully sponsoring the float each year.
