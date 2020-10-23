‘Sikh Americans for Biden’ Oct. 16 held a community mobilization event featuring remarks from prominent Sikh American leaders on a range of issues important to the Sikh Indian American community.
At the event entitled “Sikh Perspectives on Civic Power & Civil Service,” community leaders made the case that Vice President Joe Biden’s vision is firmly aligned with Sikhs’ commitment to equality for all, and that his policy platform prioritizes the prosperity and safety of the Sikh American community.
“Vice President Biden cares about the Sikh American community, and will fight for our values of justice and equality,” National Director for Sikh Americans for Biden Sim J. Singh said in a statement.
“In sharp contrast, President Trump’s record shows he abandoned Sikhs facing persecution in Afghanistan, and left Sikhs to endure appalling conditions at detention centers. Trump also threatens the very survival of Sikh businesses and workers by his failure to manage the pandemic and climate change,” added Singh.
Also at the event, Hoboken, New Jersey, Mayor Ravi Bhalla addressed the issue of racial justice, while activist and author Valarie Kaur addressed the treatment of marginalized communities.
Also in attendance at the event was a former aide to Democratic National Security Advisor Susan Rice, Dilpreet Sidu, who addressed foreign policy decisions and international human rights; and activist and former CEO of PARS Environmental Kiran Kaur Gill, who addressed the issue of environmental justice.
Renowned lawyer and Supreme Court litigator Tejinder Singh addressed immigration reform, said the press release.
Sikh Americans for Biden is an affinity group under South Asians for Biden. Sikh Americans for Biden strives to engage the Sikh American community through a series of campaign events and educate our community members on issues relevant to the community that are addressed by the Biden platform, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.