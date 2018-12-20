A group of 124 asylum seekers – including several Indian nationals – have all been allowed to leave the medium security federal prison in Sheridan, Oregon, according to the American Civil Liberties Union.
In a Dec. 7 statement, the ACLU noted that not a single immigrant detainee is still being held at Sheridan. Last June, the ACLU and Innovation Law Lab jointly filed an emergency lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security to be able to get access to the detainees. A federal judge granted access to the organizations. After the last immigrant detainee left Sheridan Nov. 26, the ACLU dropped its lawsuit.
The ACLU noted: “Fleeing violence and persecution in more than 16 countries, most had presented lawfully at ports of entry to request asylum — but found themselves in horrifying conditions inside a prison, where they were barred from meeting with attorneys.”
The men were locked three-to-a-cell-for up to 22 or 23 hours per day, forced to eat meals next to the open toilet in their cell, denied religiously appropriate meals or an adequate place to pray, denied religious clothing such as turbans, and provided inadequate medical care, among other concerns, according to the ACLU. “The detained immigrants described mental anguish, thoughts of suicide, and fear and confusion over their treatment. Some were separated from their families,” said the organization in a statement. In an earlier India-West story, Indian American spokeswoman for SALDEF Gujari Singh told India-West that the men were “not allowed phone access, and no orientation or sufficient explanation of why they are there and what happens next.”
Sheridan is not unique. Sikh detainees and others are being held at minimum security prisons across the country, as Immigration and Customs Enforcement runs out of room at its own facilities. The Trump administration’s new policies, which detain everyone arriving at the border and release almost no one on bond, have led to severe overcrowding at ICE detention centers.
At the medium security FCIs, Sikhs are not allowed to wear their turbans, in violation of federal Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act, which guarantees prisoners the right to worship as they please. The Sikh detainees were also not given vegetarian food, in accordance with the tenets of their faith.
The Trump administration has argued that the detainees had no right to see an attorney and began deportation proceedings; the ACLU and Innovation Law Lab countered that claim, stating that the right to an attorney was guaranteed by the Constitution to anyone on U.S. soil.
After being granted access in June, the ACLU and Innovation Law Lab worked pro bono with the Sheridan detainees. Each were found to have a credible asylum case and were released from the prison on bond to await their asylum hearing.
“This incredible result is the product of an unprecedented collaboration between volunteers, advocates, lawyers, and community organizations across the state —and, of course, the courageous perseverance of the asylum seekers themselves,” stated the ACLU.
While Sheridan is clear of Sikh detainees, many other medium security prisons are still housing Indian asylum seekers.
In an interview with India-West last month, Ambassador Sanjay Panda, the new consul general for the West Coast, who is based in San Francisco, said: “Asking for asylum is not always anti-Indian.” (See India-West report here: https://bit.ly/2Aw6bEe)
“There are many reasons for seeking asylum,” he said, citing personal enmity, local and economic issues, amongst other factors. “And while they are waiting for their cases to be heard, they must be treated with respect,” said Panda, noting that he has spoken to local gurdwaras about the issue.
Panda is working to eliminate a blanket ban on issuing Indian visas to anyone who has sought asylum.
Last year, former Attorney General Jeff Sessions tightened eligibility rules for asylum seekers, stating that victims of violence by private actors – gangs, members of a political party, abusive spouses, and others – were not eligible for asylum.
