A group of 124 asylum seekers, formerly held at the Sheridan, Oregon Federal Correctional Institution, have been released on bond to await their hearings. The American Civil Liberties Union had filed a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security, noting that among the detainees were a large number of Sikhs who were unable to practice their religion while held at Sheridan. In an earlier story, Indian American spokeswoman for SALDEF Gujari Singh told India-West that the men were “not allowed phone access, and no orientation or sufficient explanation of why they are there and what happens next.” The ACLU has since dropped its lawsuit. (ACLU Oregon photo)