Amarjit Singh (left), an Indian American priest at the Sikh Gurdwara in Hughson, California, was attacked July 25 at the home he lives in opposite the temple by a suspect who broke several glass windows, punched him in the neck and said ‘go back to your country.’ “He is okay physically now, but still very scared,” temple official Mandir Brar told India-West. (screen grab from KCRA News)