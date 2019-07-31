A 60-year-old Indian American Sikh priest was attacked July 25 night at his home opposite the Sikh gurdwara in Hughson, California, by a suspect who broke several windows, punched him in the back of his neck, and then yelled ‘go back to your country,’ before racing off on foot.
Amarjit Singh, who has served at the temple for over a decade, was taken to a hospital the following morning for treatment of pain, temple committee member Mandir Brar told India-West. Singh was given a painkiller at the hospital.
“He is okay now, but still very scared,” said Brar, noting that Singh, who has a wife and two grown children, has since returned to his duties at the temple. “This temple has been here for so many years. Nothing like this has ever happened before,” he said.
According to Brar, the suspect showed up at his home at about 9:30 p.m. on July 25 evening. He then broke several windows. As Singh went to investigate, the suspect — who is believed to be male — reached through the broken glass and punched Singh on the neck. He then yelled ‘go back to your country,’ and other obscenities before leaving the scene of the crime, according to Brar.
The suspect could not be seen in the dark, said Brar.
The temple has an armed security guard each Sunday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The gates to the building are usually locked each night by 9, but the attack occurred at the priest’s home, which is across the parking lot from the temple.
“He is a very good granthi,” Brar said of Singh, noting that the priest has previously served with a gurdwara in Sacramento, Calif., and Fremont, Calif.
Stanislaus County Sheriff Jeff Dirkse told India-West that the investigation is active and ongoing. No suspect is in custody as yet, he said.
“We are certainly looking at the angle of a hate crime, but at this point, it’s inconclusive,” said Dirkse, noting that — to prove a hate crime — investigators must look at the ideological slant of a suspect, and statements that may or may not have been made, among other factors.
Dirkse, who took office in January, said he has not seen an increase in “reported and verified” hate crimes.
“We have a very strong relationship with the Sikh community, and we always encourage them to report any incident like this.”
“We do not tolerate such behavior,” stated Dirkse.
Indian American community organizations have spoken out about the case, and an overall uptick in hate crimes nationwide.
“Last week we released a statement condemning the attack on Swami Ji Harish Chander Puri, a Hindu priest in Queens (New York). This week Amarjit Singh, a Sikh priest in Hughson, CA (just outside of Modesto) was attacked and allegedly told to go back to his country,” said the South Asian Bar Association of Northern California, in a press statement.
“We stand by the South Asian community in Central Valley. This has to stop,” stated the organization.
The Sikh American Legal Defense and Education Fund said it was monitoring the case and would alert the community with developments.
The Sacramento, Calif., chapter of the Council for American Islamic Relations released a statement condemning the crime. “We condemn this attack and stand with our Sikh brothers and sisters," said Basim Elkarra, executive director of CAIR-SV/CC. "The perpetrator reportedly used the U.S. president's own hate-filled words — 'Go back' — in an attack on a Sikh priest.”
“Hate speech coming from the highest levels of our government has endangered marginalized communities and emboldened bigots to commit acts of hatred,” stated Elkarra.
Rep. Josh Harder, D-Calif., also condemned the attack, which he said was a hate crime. “I stand with my friends in the Sikh community at this terrible time. Every American – regardless of faith – should be able to practice their religion freely and without fear of violence. This disgusting attack is not representative of who we are, and we must find the person responsible.”
“This is part of a larger pattern of hate against minority communities in the Central Valley. An attack on one minority community is an attack on all minority communities – whether it’s Sikh, Latino, Muslim, LGBTQ, Assyrian, or anyone else. The Central Valley is the proud home to people of all faith traditions and we will not tolerate violence, hate, or discrimination of any kind,” stated Harder.
