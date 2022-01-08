NEW YORK – The Indian Consulate General in New York has termed the recent assault on a Sikh taxi driver at the John F. Kennedy International Airport as "deeply disturbing,” and said that it has taken up the matter with the U.S. authorities and urged them to investigate the incident.
"The assault against a Sikh taxi driver in New York is deeply disturbing. We have taken up the matter with U.S. authorities and urged them to investigate this violent incident," tweeted the Consulate General of India in New York.
The video of the incident went viral on Twitter where a man can be seen assaulting the Sikh taxi driver outside the airport. It has elicited condemnation of the attack from the Indian American community.
Details about the driver or cause or time of the incident were not available.
India-West Staff Reporter adds: A statement from the Sikh Campaign said: “We are only a few days into the new year and there has already been a hate crime committed against a Sikh. A bystander recorded an unidentified man attacking a Sikh taxi driver, ultimately knocking off the driver’s turban.
“No additional details have been released outside of the video, but we know this story too well. A Sikh person goes about their daily lives only to be senselessly attacked by someone. Common road rage between people can escalate when someone who is ignorant of who we are takes their disdain for our turbans and becomes violent.”
The National Sikh Campaign said it was founded to combat such hatred and violence after the Oak Creek shooting that took the lives of seven Sikhs nearly ten years ago. “We have effectively reached hundreds of thousands of people, but we need to do more. We need to reach the people who are the most unfamiliar with our values and the least likely to interact with us on their own: conservative Americans,” it added in the statement.
