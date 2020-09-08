"If we are not counted, we will be invisible when it comes to the dollars and cents that come right into our communities for schools, hospitals, roads, and more – not to mention that we will be deprived of representation that truly reflects the needs and priorities of our communities," Amit Singh Bagga, New York City Census’ Indian American Sikh deputy director asserted. Above: File photo of a Sikh man riding a motorcycle with the "Sikh Riders of America" group during the 4th of July Parade in Alameda, California on July 4, 2016. (Gabrielle Lurie/AFP via Getty Images)