U.S. Reps. Zoe Lofgren and Anna Eshoo, Democrats who represent portions of the San Francisco Bay Area’s Silicon Valley in Congress, reintroduced legislation May 29 to save work authorization for H-4 visa holders whose spouses are on track to get a green card, a significant number of whom are Indian American women.
The H-4 Employment Protection Act, which was originally introduced last November to save the H-4 EAD program, had died with the previous session of Congress.
The newly-introduced legislation will prohibit the Trump Administration from revoking an Obama-era rule that extends work authorization to certain spouses of H-1B visa holders, noted the congresswomen in a press release May 29.
A few days earlier, the Trump Administration announced initial plans to overturn current Department of Homeland Security regulations that allow certain H-4 dependent spouses of H-1B visa holders who are stuck in green card backlogs to obtain employment authorization, pursue their own professional goals, and contribute to the U.S. economy, said the release.
Many H-4 visa holders are highly skilled professionals, and DHS previously extended eligibility for employment authorization to them recognizing the economic burdens of families of many H-1B workers, particularly those who live in high cost areas like Silicon Valley on a single income as they await green card approvals, noted the release. Since the rule was implemented, over 100,000 workers, mainly women, have received employment authorization, and the H-4 Employment Protection Act prohibits the Trump Administration from revoking this important rule.
“H-4 visa holders deserve a chance to contribute to their local economies and provide for their families,” Rep. Eshoo said. “This is a matter of economic fairness and this legislation ensures it will continue.”
“While the Trump Administration sits on its hands and does nothing, American citizens in-waiting are stuck in line for their number to come up,” Rep. Lofgren said. “Nobody benefits from this system, least of all the American economy, when H-1B dependent spouses are prohibited from working. Many of these are accomplished and qualified individuals whose skills we’ll lose to other countries unless the Administration finds a more sensible approach to immigration.”
The Department of Homeland Security is poised to publish an initial rule revoking work authorization for H-4 visa holders by the end of May, according to the federal government’s Spring ‘Unified Agenda,’ released May 22. (Read India-West article here: https://bit.ly/2VYwegg)
The Department of Homeland Security submitted a draft rule to the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs at the Office of Management and Budget at the White House. OIRA was tasked with reviewing the proposed rule and submitting edits. It was unclear if OIRA has finished its review of the proposed rule.
A group of Indian Americans March 26 met with officials from OIRA, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and DHS’s Office of General Counsel to advocate for H-4 work authorization to remain intact.
In submitting the draft to OIRA, DHS stated that there would be two primary impacts the agency could quantify: the cost-savings accruing to forgone future filings by certain H-4 dependent spouses; and labor turnover costs that employers of H-4 workers could incur when their employees’ EADs are terminated.
Anil Gupta, writing for AmTech 22 USA, noted that the OMB had not yet published an official update even after 90 days of review. Gupta said he does not believe DHS will issue a proposed rule by the end of May, adding that revocation of H-4 work authorization has appeared on several Unified Agendas before this latest one.
“We are still waiting for the rule to be published,” wrote Gupta.
