A Silicon Valley, California-based Indian American couple has released a musical campaign video targeting Indian Americans in battleground states, urging them to vote for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his Indian American running mate U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris.
"Living in Silicon Valley, we are at heart innovators; we have applied that creativity to rapidly grow the outreach to key South Asian voter groups in support of Vice President Biden. It is extremely important that we all come together as a community to fight for what is right," Vinita Bhutoria said after the release of the video on Aug. 21, according to a Deccan Herald report.
Bhutoria, along with her tech entrepreneur husband Ajay Bhutoria, starts the video saying, "America Ka Neta Kaisa Ho: Jo Biden Jaisa Ho."
The political couple, who had hosted Jill Biden at their house early this year for fundraising, is currently working on three unique video ads in support of the Biden-Harris campaign, the report said. The first of the series was released Aug. 21.
"Indo-Americans are the crucial margin of victory in Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Florida, Wisconsin, and Nevada," said Ajay Bhutoria.
Running into 143 seconds, against the backdrop of music, Indian Americans in various languages, including Hindi, Gujarati, Punjabi and Bengali, are appealing to their community members in the battleground states to vote and support Biden and his running mate Harris in the November presidential elections, the report adds.
"As an absolutely essential swing vote, it is essential that Indo-American political representation increases. We have made immense leaps forward, but we will continue working hard to further push the envelope of what is possible," Ajay Bhutoria urged.
The video highlights the culture of Indo-Americans in the U.S. connecting to mainstream politics and highlights the engagement of all ages of the Indian American community, said Raj, a young Indian American student from Claremont McKenna College in California, the report said.
"It shows hope for the future for the Indo American community. The video shows the ocean of political activism and new waves by Indian Americans. The video connects people from different parts of India living in the USA and speaking in multiple languages, all united in the fight to elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris," the student said in the report.
"This is the first time ever in U.S. elections, the Indian community is coming forward in big numbers to publicly show their engagement in the democratic process and candidate preferences," said Neil Banerjee, a Silicon Valley technology executive, in the report. “This is a big change from just being a donor or campaign volunteer. This election onwards the impact of the whole South Asian Diaspora in American politics will never be the same.”
The video was created by Ritesh, founder of Awesome TV, and his team, based in New York, it said.
"We wanted to inspire all South Asian American Indians to be involved and support candidates that support our causes!" said the Awesome TV founder in the report.
The outreach is supported by South Asians for Biden, Impact Fund, They See US Blue, Indian Leadership Council, and will be released by the Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders for Biden team, a statement said.
The first video was gaining attraction on various South Asian social media groups, the report said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.