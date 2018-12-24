A progressive publication has tabbed Indian American U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna, a Democrat representing California’s Silicon Valley, among the elites in Washington.
Khanna was named the “Most Valuable House Member” by the publication, which will run a full piece on the nation’s best progressives in mid-January. Joining Khanna among the MVPs in Congress was Sen. Bernie Sanders, who was named Most Valuable Senate Member.
“Absolutely honored to be named the most valuable House member by @thenation along with @SenSanders who was named the most valuable in the Senate. It’s my privilege to represent the people and get to work for progressive values every day,” Khanna said in a tweet.
The Nation wrote that Khanna, a freshman representative who in November won a second term, spins out more ideas in a week than most House members produce in a congressional career.
In his freshman term, he emerged as the chamber’s most ardent and courageous advocate for a new approach to foreign policy by promoting engaged diplomacy as an alternative to ever-expanding Pentagon budgets, the publication wrote.
“To that end, Khanna worked with Mark Pocan to end U.S. support for the Saudi war on Yemen, and with California Democrat Barbara Lee to scrap the 2001 Authorization for Use of Military Force, which presidents have routinely used as justification for military interventions since 9/11. He also urged his colleagues to take risks in supporting the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula,” it said.
That would be sufficient to earn him a place on this year’s honor roll, according to the publication, but Khanna has also stepped up as the savviest advocate on communications and technology issues in the House, circulating a pitch-perfect Internet Bill of Rights.
And he moved to the forefront of the fight for corporate accountability, sharing credit with Sanders for getting Amazon to raise wages and declaring: “I am not in the House to appease special interests, so it’s fine if Big Pharma and defense contractors don’t like me. I don’t work for them. I work for ordinary Americans who can’t afford a lobbyist.”
Progressives were on the march in 2018. They weren’t just resisting President Donald Trump; they were outlining the alternative to Trumpism, the report started.
They weren’t just winning the battle of ideas by moving Medicare for All and Fight for $15 proposals into the mainstream; they were winning battles at the ballot box as well. The fight for the future is far from over, but 2018 offered signs that it can and will be won, it said.
The Nation’s 2018 Progressive Honor Roll recognizes the dissidents and the strategists, the veteran campaigners and the next-gen leaders who are charting the course.
In addition to the MVP honors, Khanna also announced Dec. 20 that he attended the White House signing ceremony for the 21s Century Integrated Digital Experience Act being signed into law.
“The 21st Century IDEA will modernize the technology of government agencies. It’s time our government agencies adopt the innovative technologies of the 21st Century,” Khanna said in a statement. “I want to thank President Trump for signing the bill into law, Sen. Portman and Rep. Ratcliffe for their partnership, as well as Matt Lira from the White House’s Office of American Innovation, and Geo Saba of my staff for their efforts to pass this bill for the American public.”
The bill, which digitizes and modernizes government services, is now the law of the land. The 21st Century IDEA, cosponsored by Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, and Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, requires federal agencies to modernize their websites and services by closing the tech gap between government and the private sector.
The bill promotes the option for digital forms, the use of e-signatures, improved security standards and greater access to government websites for people with disabilities.
It is the second bill Khanna has introduced that has been signed into law, previously having the Veteran Apprenticeship and Labor Opportunity Reform Act signed into law by the president in November of 2017.
In late news Dec. 21, Khanna, even before President Trump’s call for withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, had planned to introduce a bill to withdraw U.S. troops from that country. “I believe we need to pull our troops out of Afghanistan,” Khanna told The Intercept in an interview Dec. 19. Khanna said that the president’s instincts to withdraw from Afghanistan were correct, adding that to end the security challenge posed by terrorism in the war-torn country, it was important to encourage local peacebuilding efforts and engaging regional actors such as India and Pakistan.
"In sum, Trump's instincts to withdraw are correct. But the tactical implementation matters,” he said in a statement.
