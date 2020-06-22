NORWALK, Calif. — For the third time, Indian American members of the Sindhi Association of Southern California delivered a full truck load of dry groceries May 14 to the Norwalk Social Services for distribution to the underprivileged people in the neighborhood.
The organization also plans to yet again distribute required food items to the Norwalk Social Services this month.
Those who wish to donate to cause can pay by credit card at https://donate.chip-in.us/?nonprofitId=105380, or send a check payable to SASC at P.O. Box 470, Artesia, CA 90702. Any questions should be directed to Hari Dadlani at (562) 569-8440.
