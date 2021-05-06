“Singh and Kaur Park,” which opened recently in Elk Grove, Calif., is named in remembrance of two Elk Grove Sikh American residents, Gurmej Singh Atwal and Surinder Singh, who were murdered in 2011. In the park, a plaque describes the two men and the injustice of their deaths. “It also demonstrates the commitment our community has to honoring our diversity,” said Elk Grove Indian American Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen. (Bobbie Singh-Allen for Mayor/Facebook photo)