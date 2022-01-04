OAKLAND, Calif. — A young Indian American woman began a 21-day hunger strike Mar. 23 in the lobby of the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office here to protest the lenient treatment accorded to the driver of a pickup truck which killed her brother last year when it overturned in Niles Canyon, near Fremont, Calif.
“The district attorney has been very sympathetic to the driver. There has been a lot of victim-blaming for my brother,” Riti Lomesh told India-West on the seventh day of her hunger strike. “I find it very disheartening,” said the 23-year-old native of Newark, Calif.
On the evening of Apr. 20, 2015, Karan Lomesh, 19 at the time of his death, and another minor who is not being named, got into the open flatbed of Austin Daniel Strong’s Mazda 1994 pick-up truck.
The California Highway Patrol reported that Strong was driving about 50 miles per hour on Palomares Road, which leads up to the canyon. Strong, 19 at the time, was unable to negotiate a curve, according to CHP reports, and his truck flew off the roadway and landed in a trench about 30 feet below.
Karan Lomesh and the other rider were ejected from the flatbed. Riti Lomesh said the truck landed on top of her brother, crushing him to death. She claimed that Strong ignored speed limit signs of 25 mph and was driving erratically.
Karan Lomesh was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other riders were taken into emergency care; one – the other flatbed rider – was treated for moderate injuries, while the other was treated for minor injuries. Strong declined medical treatment.
The CHP reported that drugs or alcohol were not involved in the incident.
Teresa Drenick, a spokeswoman for the Alameda County District Attorney’s office, told India-West that Strong pleaded no contest to one felony count of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence. He will be sentenced Apr. 12, said Drenick, who declined to comment on the length of sentence Strong will receive.
In California, felony vehicular manslaughter charge carries a sentence of four to six years in state prison, plus a $10,000 fine.
Riti Lomesh told India-West she was concerned that Strong might receive less than one year for an incident that caused the death of her brother. She expressed concern that Strong’s driver’s license had not been suspended following the deadly accident and alleged that the DA’s office has been treating the case in a “boys will be boys” manner.
Matthew Gaidos, who is prosecuting the case, declined to comment.
Lomesh forwarded an e-mail she received from Jennifer Mello, senior victim consultant at the Alameda County DA’s office. Mello’s e-mail noted that Strong will serve one year in jail – not state prison – and five years of probation.
Mello noted that Deputy DA Tom Burke had earlier asked for the state prison term, but an investigation by the CHP and the DA’s office did not merit a minimum of four years in prison, she said. Burke has continued to press for state prison time, according to the e-mail.
“The judge believes that the indicated sentence of one year county jail and five years felony probation is appropriate,” wrote Mello in her e-mail to Lomesh.
In the week that she has been protesting in the lobby, Lomesh said no one from the DA’s office has reached out to her. Drenick told India-West that she sees Lomesh every day in the lobby, but has not spoken to her. She added however that office staff have spoken with her every day, including calling medical assistance for her once.
Riti Lomesh described her brother as “a very kind, compassionate human being,” who was passionate about science, and volunteered with a science-learning program for younger children. Karan Lomesh, a graduate of Newark Memorial High School, was a student at Ohlone College in Fremont, Calif., and was planning to transfer to San Jose State University last fall.
“My family and I are utterly dismayed by the lack of justice for my brother,” said Lomesh.
