The American Academy of Arts & Sciences, founded in 1780 by John Adams, John Hancock and others who believed the new republic should honor exceptionally accomplished individuals and engage them in advancing the public good, announced April 23 its newest members.
A total of 276 artists, scholars, scientists, and leaders in the public, non-profit, and private sectors were elected, including six Indian Americans.
“The members of the class of 2020 have excelled in laboratories and lecture halls, they have amazed on concert stages and in surgical suites, and they have led in board rooms and courtrooms,” said Academy president David W. Oxtoby in a statement.
In addition to the new U.S.-based members, the academy named 37 new International Honorary Members from 22 countries.
Among the Indian American newly elected members to the academy were: Sarita V. Adve of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign; Renu Khator of the University of Houston System; Arogyaswami J. Paulraj of Stanford University; Suparna Rajaram of Stony Brook University; Indira M. Raman of Northwestern University, and Chandrika K. Tandon of Tandon Capital Associates in New York.
Also named to the Academy was Bangladeshi American M. Zahid Hasan of Princeton University.
From India, the Academy named as members Biman Bagchi of the Indian Institute of Science; Shobhana Narasimhan of Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research, and Kavita Singh of Jawaharlal Nehru University. Syed Babar Ali of Lahore University of Management Sciences was also named.
“We congratulate these incoming members of the Academy for excelling in a broad array of fields; we want to celebrate them and learn from them,” said Nancy C. Andrews, chair of the Board of Directors of the American Academy. “When Academy members come together, bringing their expertise and insights to our work, they help develop new insights and potential solutions for some of the most complex challenges we face.”
The academy’s projects and publications are focused on the arts and humanities, democracy and justice, education, global affairs and science.
Current academy members represent today’s innovative thinkers in every field and profession, including more than 250 Nobel and Pulitzer Prize winners.
The new members join the company of Academy members elected before them, including Benjamin Franklin and Alexander Hamilton in the 18th century; Ralph Waldo Emerson and Maria Mitchell in the 19th; Robert Frost, Martha Graham, Margaret Mead, Milton Friedman, and Martin Luther King, Jr. in the 20th; and – in the past two decades – Antonin Scalia, Michael Bloomberg, John Lithgow, Judy Woodruff and Bryan Stevenson.
