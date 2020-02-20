The Alfred P. Sloan Foundation Feb. 12 announced 126 early career researchers as recipients of its 2020 Sloan Research Fellowship, including six Indian Americans and an Indo-Canadian among those selected for the prestigious award.
The fellowship, inaugurated and named annually since 1955, honors scholars in the U.S. and Canada whose creativity, leadership and independent research achievements make them some of the most promising researchers working today, the foundation said in a news release.
“To receive a Sloan Research Fellowship is to be told by your fellow scientists that you stand out among your peers,” Adam F. Falk, president of the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, said in a statement. “A Sloan Research Fellow is someone whose drive, creativity, and insight makes them a researcher to watch.”
Among the recipients were Monika Raj of Auburn University in the chemistry field; Ami Bhatt of Stanford University for computational and evolutionary molecular biology; Sanjam Garg and Aditya Parameswaran, both of U.C. Berkeley, in the computer science field; Srabanti Chowdhury and Vedika Khemani, both of Stanford University, in physics; and Ila Varma of the University of Toronto for mathematics.
Raj is an assistant professor in chemistry and biochemistry at Auburn. Since earning her doctorate from the Indian Institute of Technology at Kanpur, Raj has done postdoctoral work at the University of Pennsylvania and New York University.
Prior to her time at Auburn, Raj was an assistant professor at Seton Hall University. She has received a number of honors including a Researcher of the Year award at Seton Hall, the Eli Lilly Asia Outstanding Thesis Award first prize, and Doctoral Fellowship Awards from SCIR India.
The goal of the Raj Lab is to develop new chemical reactions including catalysts for the synthesis of proteins, peptides and bioconjugates. Most importantly, it is interested in reactions and catalysts that work well in the aqueous medium.
The Raj group also seeks chemical methods for synthesis of uniquely structured peptides, mimicking secondary structures, for inhibiting protein-protein interactions implicated in disease states.
Bhatt is an assistant professor of medicine – hematology – and of genetics at Stanford. Noting how “simple” microbial organisms can perturb complex, multicellular eukaryotic organisms, Bhatt has chosen to dedicate her research program to inspecting, characterizing and dissecting the microbe-human interface, her bio notes.
Bhatt’s group identifies problems and questions that arise in the course of routine clinical care. Often in collaboration with investigators at Stanford and beyond, the group applies modern genetic, molecular and computational techniques to seek answers to these questions, better understand host-microbe interactions and decipher how perturbation of these interactions may result in human disease phenotypes, her bio added.
Bhatt earned her doctorate and medical degrees from U.C. San Francisco. She went on to do her residency at Brigham and Women’s Hospital for Harvard Medical School, and conducted fellowships at the Broad Institute of Harvard and MIT, and Harvard Medical School.
Parameswaran is an assistant professor in the school of information and computer science at Stanford. He develops systems for "human-in-the-loop" data analytics — making it easy for end-users and teams to leverage and make sense of their large and complex datasets — by synthesizing techniques from database systems, data mining, and human-computer interaction.
His tools span the gamut from scalable spreadsheets (DataSpread) and visualization recommendation systems (Zenvisage), to interactive machine learning (Helix) and data versioning (Orpheus) systems, his bio notes.
Before starting as an assistant professor at UC Berkeley in July 2019, Parameswaran spent nearly five years as an assistant professor in computer science at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign. And prior to that, he spent a year as a postdoc at MIT CSAIL following his doctorate at Stanford University in 2013.
He has received the Army Research Office Young Investigator Program Award, an NSF CAREER Award, the TCDE Early Career Award, the Dean's Excellence in Research Award, and the C. W. Gear Junior Faculty Award from the University of Illinois, multiple "best" Doctoral Dissertation Awards, two "Excellent" teacher awards from Illinois, a Google faculty award and focused research award, the Key Scientific Challenges award from Yahoo!, and six best-of-conference citations, among others.
Garg is an assistant professor in the computer science division at UC Berkeley. His research interests are in cryptography and security, and more broadly, in theoretical computer science. He is the recipient of various honors including the 2013 ACM Doctoral Dissertation Award.
Garg’s research has been recognized with best paper awards at EUROCRYPT 2013, CRYPTO 2017, and EUROCRYPT 2018.
He earned his bachelor’s in computer science and engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology at Delhi and his doctorate in computer science from UCLA.
Chowdhury is an associate professor of electrical engineering at Stanford. Her research focuses on wideband gap materials and device engineering for energy efficient and compact system architecture for power electronics, and RF applications.
Besides Gallium Nitride, her group is exploring Diamond for various electronic applications, her bio notes.
She received her B.Tech in India in radiophysics and electronics at the University of Calcutta and her master’s and doctorate in electrical engineering from U.C. Santa Barbara.
Chowdhury received a DARPA Young Faculty Award, NSF CAREER and AFOSR Young Investigator Program in 2015. In 2016 she received the Young Scientist award at the International Symposium on Compound Semiconductors. Among her various synergistic activities, she serves as the member of two committees under IEEE Electron Device Society.
Khemani is an assistant professor in physics and applied physics at Stanford. Prior to her time at Stanford, which began in August 2019, she was a junior fellow at Harvard University from August 2016 through July 2019.
She earned her bachelor’s in physics from Harvey Mudd College and went on to receive her doctorate from Princeton University.
Varma is an assistant professor at the University of Toronto. He also holds an adjunct position at U.C. San Diego. Previously, he was an assistant professor at U.C. San Diego. Before that, he was an NSF postdoctoral fellow at Columbia University and Harvard University, his bio notes.
He received his doctorate in September 2015 at Princeton University under the advisement of Manjul Bhargava and Richard Taylor. His interests include arithmetic statistics – in particular, asymptotics of class groups and number fields;
Galois representations and automorphic forms.
Fellows from the 2020 cohort are drawn from a diverse range of more than 60 institutions across the U.S. and Canada, “There is a wide variety of winning institutions, but each one has successfully attracted, retained, and nurtured truly promising junior faculty,” said Daniel L. Goroff, director of the Sloan Research Fellowship program.
“The Alfred P. Sloan Foundation is proud to join with these institutions in recognizing and supporting scientific leaders of the future,” Goroff added.
Open to scholars in eight scientific and technical fields—chemistry, computer science, economics, mathematics, computational and evolutionary molecular biology, neuroscience, ocean sciences, and physics—the Sloan Research Fellowships are awarded in close coordination with the scientific community, the foundation said.
Candidates must be nominated by their fellow scientists and winners are selected by independent panels of senior scholars on the basis of a candidate’s research accomplishments, creativity, and potential to become a leader in his or her field, it added.
Nearly 1,000 researchers are nominated each year for 126 fellowship slots. Winners receive a two-year, $75,000 fellowship which can be spent to advance the fellow’s research.
