Six Indian Americans were announced Jan. 25 as recipients of the Padma Shri, one of India’s highest civilian honors, amongst a list of 94 luminaries in the arts, sports, technology, science, and business worlds.
The awards were conferred Jan. 26 by President Ram Nath Kovind, during the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi.
Former Cisco chairman John Chambers, who now heads up the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, was one of 14 recipients of the Padma Bhushan. “It's a tremendous honor to receive the Padma Bhushan award. I’ve always believed in India and it’s been incredible seeing the transition the country has made from slow follower to fast innovator. I’m lucky to be part of this incredible success story.”
“I’ve always been bullish on India, but the last five years have been exceptional. India’s start-up ecosystem is showing great signs of growth,” he said. Chambers noted at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit earlier this month that Indian start-ups could be competitive in the global marketplace.
Adobe chairman and CEO Shantanu Narayen, who serves on the Board of Directors of USISPF, was honored with a Padma Shri. The Indian American entrepreneur — who originally wanted to be a journalist — is a pioneer in digital sharing. He was ranked #7 out of 10 last year on Forbes’ annual list of the 10 Most Innovative Leaders, credited with turning around a slumping company.
Narayen also chairs the Adobe Foundation, which “seeks to leverage human, technological and financial resources to drive social change and improve the communities in which we live and work,” according to its mission statement.
USISPF congratulated Chambers and Narayen, along with former Indian Ambassador to the U.S. S. Jaishankar, who also serves on the organization’s board. “A big congratulations to our chairman John Chambers and board members Dr. S. Jaishankar and Shantanu Narayen for receiving this year's Padma Awards, India's highest civilian honors. Your work inspires us & we are proud to have you on our board,” said the organization.
Tabla maestro Swapan Chaudhuri, who divides his time between West Bengal and San Rafael, California — where he serves as the director of percussion at the Ali Akbar College of Music — received the Padma Shri for his contributions to the art and music world. Chaudhuri is one of the best-known tabla artists worldwide. In a 2017 interview, the musician noted: “Tabla is part of my body; tabla is my soul. Without tabla, I am dead.”
“If I don’t touch my tabla, I feel like my tabla is upset with me. If I don’t practice for a couple of days, when I first put my hand on the tabla, I feel like my tabla is rejecting me. It’s my everything! Without tabla, I am nil.”
Novelist and essayist Gita Mehta — who made her debut in 1979 with the seminal “Karma Cola,” observing the influence of Western tourists traipsing through India to ‘find themselves’ — also received a Padma Shri for her contributions to literature and education.
Mehta and her husband Sonny Mehta, editor in chief at Alfred Knopf, live in New York. She is the daughter of freedom fighter Biju Patnaik and the sister of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.
"India is a place where worlds and times are colliding with huge velocity: we're putting satellites into space, and we have bullock carts; there's that constant tension and contradiction of immense sophistication and an almost pre-medieval way of life,” said Mehta in a 1997 interview. "I am a camera, and the reader can see through my eyes.”
Indian American engineer Ganpatbhai Patel, the founder of Ganpat University in Mehsana, Gujarat, was also awarded a Padma Shri. Patel, who was born in Mehsana to a farming family, founded the college to enable low-income students to access higher education. Since its inception in 2005, the university has graduated more than 22,000 students, and awarded more than Rs. 7 crore in scholarships.
“Knowledge will take you to the places you want to go. Make sure that you recognize the significance of knowledge as a part of life and what it can do for you,” said Patel in an interview with Maneesh Media. “If the fish is taken out of water, they would have no life. Knowledge is very similar for you.”
Indian American computer scientist Subhash Kak was also a recipient of a Padma Shri. Kak is Regents Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Oklahoma State University, and is more recently known for his critical analysis on the limitations of artificial intelligence.
“There’s debate about whether machines could or should be called ‘conscious’ in the way we think of humans, and even some animals, as conscious,” wrote Kak for a 2017 piece, published by The Conversation. “Some believe that consciousness involves accepting new information, storing and retrieving old information and cognitive processing of it all into perceptions and actions. If that’s right, then one day machines will indeed be the ultimate consciousness. They’ll be able to gather more information than a human, store more than many libraries, access vast databases in milliseconds and compute all of it into decisions more complex, and yet more logical, than any person ever could.”
“On the other hand, there are physicists and philosophers who say there’s something more about human behavior that cannot be computed by a machine. Creativity, for example, and the sense of freedom people possess don’t appear to come from logic or calculations,” he wrote.
Tao Porchon-Lynch, a yoga master of French and Indian descent who lives in the U.S., was also awarded a Padma Shri. At age 100, Porchon-Lynch is the oldest-known yoga teacher in the world. Deepak Chopra has cited Porchon-Lynch as his mentor. “She embodies the spirit of yoga,” he said, proclaiming her to be “one of the most-acclaimed yoga teachers of our century.”
“In my head, I’m still in my 20’s and have no intention of ever growing up,” notes Porchon-Lynch on her Web site.
The full list of awardees can be viewed here: https://bit.ly/2UgOkcB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.