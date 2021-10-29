The Davidson Institute recently announced its 20-member cohort of gifted young people as part of its 2021 Davidson Fellows program, with a number of Indian Americans among the honorees.
The Fellows are recognized for their stellar work in categories such as STEM fields, music and literature, with rewards ranging from the $50,000 top prize, to a $10,000 prize.
Three Indian American youngsters were among the four $50,000 scholarship recipients, including Charlottesville, Virginia-based Meenakshi Ambati for science; Apoorva Panidapu of San Jose, California, for math; and Bala Vinaithirthan of Danville, California, for science.
Ambati is a rising senior at Albemarle High School in Charlottesville, where she attends the Math, Engineering, and Science Academy based at her high school and has been taking core AP classes and dual enrollment courses at a local college.
Aside from working in and connecting students to STEM, she says she greatly enjoy the arts. She can often be found musing over a tune on the piano, constructing a coil vase at the ceramic studio, or painting the forest landscape behind her home, her bio notes.
"I am grateful to The Davidson Institute and The Davidson Fellows Scholarship jury for recognizing my project. To me, being a Davidson Fellow means being curious, creative, and fearlessly striving to change the world. I really enjoy understanding the universe through the lens of science and mathematics to improve the human condition," she said.
Dry macular degeneration is a vision-threatening disease that affects 200 million people worldwide. There is no approved treatment for this condition, and more than 100 clinical trials have failed, her project description notes.
By combining the power of big data analysis of numerous health insurance databases, Ambati discovered that people taking fluoxetine, an FDA-approved anti-depressant, had a substantially reduced risk of developing dry macular degeneration. She also found that fluoxetine also protected against this disease in laboratory models, suggesting that it could become the first effective drug against this blinding scourge.
Repurposing an approved drug for this disease would shave billions off the cost and years off the time compared to developing a brand-new drug, it said.
Panidapu, a 16-year-old rising junior from San Jose, began homeschooling in sixth grade, and because of homeschooling, she’s had the chance to forge her own unconventional path full of exciting experiences of all flavors, including learning from a conglomerate of institutions, including San Jose State University, Columbia University and Johns Hopkins University, her bio notes.
In her free time, she enjoys playing the violin, practicing kung fu, and reading classical literature.
She also founded her own art gallery, Apoorva Panidapu’s Art Gallery, as an online platform to share her artwork and raise funds for charity, the bio noted.
"Being a Fellow is such an enormous honor and opportunity. I can’t believe I get to join this community of innovative and brilliant young mathematicians, scientists, authors, and more. I’m so excited to meet all the other 2021 Fellows and to see the cutting-edge research they continue to do in the future," she said.
Much like atoms make up our universe, primes are the building blocks of the mathematical universe. We don’t only want to know how many primes there are (infinitely many), we also want to know how they’re distributed, her project explains.
This question has led to some of the greatest problems in not just number theory, but all of mathematics, such as the Riemann Hypothesis. Now, her project takes this question even further, or to be exact, even smaller.
In particular, Panidapu’s study prime distribution in short intervals, looking at their fine-tuned behavior in these extremely zoomed-in settings. Going from general distribution to short intervals restricts the tools we could use previously and requires much more careful handling of the details and highly refined theorems, which is what her project navigates through to prove her result in this delicate setting, it said.
Vinaithirthan is a recent graduate of San Ramon Valley High School and has loved the pursuit of science from a young age. Starting in September 2021, he will be pursuing an undergraduate degree at Stanford University. He is planning on studying biology with a bioinformatics focus and is also interested in taking sustainability classes, his bio said.
In his free time, he plays pickup basketball, reads history books, and goes on walks with his friends.
"I am honored to be recognized as a Davidson Fellow amongst many other amazing young scientists. This opportunity is meaningful because it allows me to inspire future young scientists and is especially rewarding because I have long admired the work done by the Davidson Institute in promoting high achievement in the arts and sciences," he said.
Cancer is difficult to cure and develop drugs for because it varies heavily from patient to patient. This project learns from known interactions between drugs (using molecular structures) and cancer cell lines (using gene expression profiles) to predict the effectiveness of new combinations of drugs and cancer samples, according to the project description.
With this model, currently approved drugs and drug candidates in the pipeline can be tested for estimated effectiveness on cancer cell lines from different tissues (ex: lung cancer drug on skin cancer cell line, HIV drug on brain cancer cell line, ten potential drugs on breast cancer, etc.). The model only requires a gene expression profile and drug structure; thus, the project can be used to predict patient responses to various cancer drugs, it said.
Among the $25,000 scholarship recipients were Vedanth Iyer of Portland, Oregon, in science; and Angelin Mathew of Davie, Florida, in science. The $10,000 scholarship recipients included Adarsh Ambati of San Jose, California, in engineering; Ashwin Sivakumar of Pasadena, California, in science; Priya Soneji of Roswell, Georgia, in engineering; and Parisa Vaziri of Richardson, Texas, in science.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.