The Congressional Award recently announced the 2019 Congressional Gold Medal recipients with several young Indian American and South Asian Americans among the recipients.
The Congressional Award is the United States Congress’ award for young Americans. The program is non-partisan, voluntary, and non-competitive. Young people may register when they turn 13 and a half years old and must complete their activities by their 24th birthday.
Participants earn Bronze, Silver and Gold Congressional Award Certificates and Bronze, Silver and Gold Congressional Award Medals.
Each level involves setting goals in four program areas: Voluntary Public Service, Personal Development, Physical Fitness, and Expedition/Exploration, according to the foundation.
This is not an award for past accomplishments. Instead, recipients are honored for achieving their own challenging goals after registering for the program, the foundation noted.
Regardless of a recipient’s situation, they can earn the Congressional Award, which has no minimum grade point average requirements. It accommodates young people with special needs or disabilities who are willing to take the challenge.
In California, Archit Raichura of Fremont was named a medalist in the state’s 15th Congressional District; Vinit Majmudar of Fremont was named a recipient in Ro Khanna’s 17th Congressional District; San Jose’s Logan Bhamidipaty and Saratoga’s Akshat Patwardhan were named in the 18th Congressional District; Pooja Bhatnagar of Newbury Park was named in the 26th Congressional District; Reseda’s Harmeen Dhariwal was named in the 30th District; and in the 38th District, Isha Pema of Cerritos was honored with a gold medal.
In Florida’s 7th Congressional District, Sanford’s Ruhika Lankalapalli was named a medalist; and Shravya Vasireddy of Boynton Beach was named in the 22nd Congressional District in Florida.
Recipients in Georgia included Ridhi Choragudi of Alpharetta in the 6th Congressional District and Manas Mudunuri of Cumming in the 7th Congressional District. Meanwhile, Ajay Balaraman of Naperville, Illinois, was named in the 11th Congressional District.
In Indiana, Aryaman Gupta and Agrayan Gupta, both of Zionsville; Vahin Vuppalanchi and Sai Chalasani of Carmel were named medalists in the 5th Congressional District.
Kansas recipients included Topeka’s Aditi Malay in the 2nd Congressional District.
Orion Gangopadhyay of Bethesda, Maryland, was named a recipient in the 8th Congressional District. In Massachusetts’ 5th Congressional District, Harsh Choudhary of Holliston was named a medalist. In Missouri, Chesterfield’s Divya Srihari was named in the state’s 2nd Congressional District and in Henderson, Nevada, Ritvik Janamsetty was named in the state’s 3rd Congressional District.
In New Jersey’s 3rd Congressional District, Khushi Patel and Krishna Parikh, both of Toms River, received a medal; in the 6th Congressional District, Kunal Kanwar of Edison was named a medalist; Tanvi Bekal of Bridgewater was a recipient in the 7th Congressional District; Piscataway’s Krishant Putrevu was named in the 11th Congressional District; and Anushka Iyer of Lawrenceville was named in the 12th District.
In New York, Saiomkar Iyer of Wheatley Heights was named in the 2nd Congressional District; Darshi Shah of Rego Park was named in the 6th Congressional District; and Tasneem Ibrahim of Brooklyn was named in the 11th District.
In North Carolina, Sruthi Mannepalli of Mooresville was named in the 13th Congressional District. In Ohio, Varshini Odayar of Mason and Heema Vyas of Springboro were named in the 1st Congressional District; Shravan Kalahasthy and Pavan Raghupathy of Dayton, Rohan Desarapu and Sai Ashish Bommasani of Beavercreek, Neha Rokkam of Springboro, Anjali Raju and Samith Venkatesh of Centerville, and Manaswini Nedunuri of Fairborn were all named in the 10th Congressional District; and Chatura Tamirisakandala of Solon was named in the 14th Congressional District.
Pennsylvania recipients included Ayush Sharma of Pittsburgh in the 18th Congressional District. Texas had a number of medalists, including Saachi Dalal of Flint in the 1st District; Nevedita Ramachandran and Nikita Ramachandran, both of Plano, in the 3rd District; Siddhant Ahuja, Smriti Ahuja, Raheem Memon and Rehman, all of Katy, Sachi Kalvakaalva and Shikha Lakhi of Pearland, and Vishreshta Pathak of Sugar Land were all named in the 22nd Congressional District.
Virginia recipients included Varun Kota of Fairfax in the 10th Congressional District; and Manvi Punukollu of Fairfax in the 11th District. And in Washington State, recipients included Arya Selvam of Medina in the 8th Congressional District.
Gold medalists will be recognized at the annual Gold Medal Ceremony in Washington, D.C., scheduled for June 19 through June 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.