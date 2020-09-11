SME, the professional association committed to advancing manufacturing professionals, academia and communities, recently announced its 2020 SME College of Fellows, with two Indian Americans among the seven-person class.
Among the group are Satyandra K. Gupta, of the University of Southern California; and Anil K. Srivastava of the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.
Gupta is the Smith International Professor in the Department of Aerospace and Mechanical Engineering and Department of Computer Science in the Viterbi School of Engineering at the University of Southern California.
He served as a program director for the National Robotics Initiative at the National Science Foundation from September 2012 to September 2014.
Gupta's interests are in the area of physics-aware decision making to facilitate and advance the state of automation. He has published more than 350 technical articles. Gupta is a Fellow of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers and SME.
He serves as editor of the “ASME Journal of Computing and Information Science in Engineering.”
Gupta has received numerous honors and awards for his scholarly contributions. Representative examples include a Young Investigator Award from the Office of Naval Research in 2000; Robert W. Galvin Outstanding Young Manufacturing Engineer Award from SME in 2001; CAREER Award from the National Science Foundation in 2001; Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers in 2001; Invention of the Year Award at the University of Maryland in 2007; Kos Ishii-Toshiba Award from ASME in 2011; Excellence in Research Award from ASME Computers and Information in Engineering Division in 2013; and Distinguished Alumnus Award from the Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee in 2014.
He has been an SME member since 1993.
Srivastava is Star Professor in the Department of Manufacturing and Industrial Engineering at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.
He received his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from G.B. Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Pantnagar, India; master’s and doctorate degrees in mechanical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, India.
Before joining UTRGV in 2013, Srivastava served TechSolve Inc., Cincinnati, for 18 years in various capacities, finally working as chief technology officer. He led several high-impact projects in precision machining, tooling, grinding and process optimization collaborating with GE Aviation, Boeing, Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin and General Motors.
Srivastava received more than $18 million dollars funds from industries and federal agencies for research in advanced manufacturing.
Being in the industry for 18 years, it is difficult to publish research papers; however, his research led to over 80 publications in peer-reviewed international journals and conference proceedings, 85 technical reports to industry and four articles in international magazines.
Srivastava is a member of international technical organizations such as SME, ASME and CIRP. He served on the NAMRI | SME Board of Directors from 2010-13. Srivastava has been an invited speaker in the USA, Brazil, China and India. He’s been an SME member since 1996.
Other recipients were Khershed P. Cooker of the National Science Foundation, David E. Hardt of MIT, Jeffrey L. Miller of The Boeing Co., William H. Peter of Oak Ridge National Laboratories and Daniel G. Sanders of The Boeing Co.
This level of recognition is only attained after achieving more than 20 years of significant career contributions in manufacturing, the news release from SME said.
These seven elected manufacturing leaders, all SME members, have diverse technical backgrounds spanning advanced technologies and processes including additive manufacturing, automation, machining, nano and micromanufacturing, welding, microembossing, soft lithography, metrology, advanced materials, simulation and more, it said.
Their ongoing work has impacted a variety of industries including aerospace and defense, energy, space and automotive, SME added.
"Our newly elected 2020 SME College of Fellows illustrate the depth and breadth of our organization's pool of advanced manufacturing thought leaders," said Sandra L. Bouckley, SME executive director and CEO.
Since 1986, SME has recognized over 400 individuals as SME Fellows. Winners vetted through the SME International Awards & Recognition Committee receive lifetime, dues-free membership and carry the designation "FSME" (Fellow of SME) after their names, according to SME.
