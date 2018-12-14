Indian American attorney in Southern California Rittu Kumar was recently honored by Beverly Hills Mayor Julian A. Gold and Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce CEO Todd Johnson for her contribution to the legal profession in the city.
Additionally, Kumar was honored for her furtherance of Diwali’s significance of good over evil, according to a news release.
Kumar, a former partner at a downtown Los Angeles law firm, is a skilled lawyer with 16 years of experience. She practices extensively in both state and federal court in the areas of contract disputes, employment law and negotiations.
She has successfully tried cases in both federal and state court and has obtained numerous verdicts and judgments by way of motion practice, dismissals, and settlements on behalf of her clients.
The attorney recently has devoted part of her practice to the estate planning needs of her clients including trusts and wills, the release said.
Kumar received her bachelor of science degree in business administration with an emphasis in management and organization from the University of Southern California. She received her law degree from Loyola Law School in Los Angeles.
Kumar is a member of the State Bar of California, United States District Court for the Central District of California, and the United States District Court for the Southern District of California. She has been featured as a Southern California Super Lawyers Rising Star in 2009, 2010 and 2011.
