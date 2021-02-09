LOS ANGELES, Calif. – The Indian American community of Southern California and Vishwa Hindu Parishad of America, Los Angeles chapter on Jan. 23 organized and led the birth anniversary celebrations of Swami Vivekananda and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. They were joined at the virtual event by several local and international organizations.
The program started with the sounding of the “Shankh Naad,” or blowing of the conch, followed by the inaugural lamp lighting by Dr. Abhaya Asthana, former president of VHPA. Prof. Keshav Patel, who heads VHP-LA, gave brief updates of the chapter’s activities and accomplishments. His speech was followed by a “Ganesh Vandana” performed by students of Dr. Sinduri Jayasinghe’s Savithri Arts Academy.
Recorded video messages from India of chief guest Didi Maa Sadhvi Ritambhara, Swami Vigyanananda of VHP and Dr. Saradindu Mukherji of Delhi University were played. Recorded messages from other Indian leaders including Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh were also shown by the organizers. Bharat Barai read the written address from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ashok Madan read a message from deputy chief minister of Gujarat Nitin Patel. All leaders appreciated the organizing committee for celebrating the birthdays of the two great leaders of India and praised the immense contributions of Swami Vivekananda and Netaji Bose.There was also a live, inspiring and informative speech by Swami Sarvadevananda of Vedanta Society of Southern California.
It was brought to the attention of viewers that the actual birthday of Swami Vivekananda, designated as “Spiritual Day” falls on Jan.12 and Netaji Bose’s birthday of Jan.23 has been declared by the Indian government as “Parakram Diwas.” Small original video clips about the lives of the two leaders were played for the audience while Aparna Hande and Baljit Kaur Toor spoke about them.
Also present for the virtual celebration were the mayors of the cities of Cerritos and La Palma, Naresh Solanki and Nitesh Patel. Both presented proclamations from their respective cities to the organizers.
Arvind Patel and Dr. Sedani entertained attendees with live vocal music performances while Rachna Srivastava recited a poem. An essay writing competition for youth around the world on Swami Vivekananda and Netaji Bose was announced by Vasu Pawar and Charu Shivakumar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.